Runners raise money for veterans at 8th annual Suffolk County Marathon
More than 2,000 runners kicked off the eighth annual Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon Sunday morning in Babylon Village.
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
sbstatesman.com
Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races
Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
The Jewish Press
4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022
For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
'Missing' investigates Leanne Marie Hausberg - a New York girl who vanished
Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Family of man pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks slams Mayor Adams' safety plan
NEW YORK - The mother of a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday is demanding more from the city. Audrey Martin, the mother of shoving victim David Martin, says the new plan unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul won’t make the subways safer.
Long Islander wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot rises to $610 million
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Albertson.
Girl, 14, stabbed, slashed in fight on Manhattan subway train
A 13-year-old boy who was with the victim was also injured in the 4 p.m. altercation aboard a southbound 1 train near the 191st station in Washington Heights.
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating
There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.
