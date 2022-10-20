ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $30 million "Teacher Residency Program"

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday, the start of a new teacher residency program, through the New York State Department of Labor. “The Empire State Teacher Residency Program” will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective, K-12 teachers at the graduate-level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sbstatesman.com

Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races

Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022

For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating

There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

