Noah Guy shares hypnotic new single 'Small Talk Carolina,' featuring The Spirit of New Orleans Gospel Choir

Lil Uzi Vert has announced they’ll be going on tour in 2023. On Monday (Oct. 24), the Philadelphia native revealed they would embark on a tour beginning in March 2023. Live Nation will produce the highly-anticipated tour, which will be a 20-city trek across America. More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert Music Hacker Sentenced To 18 Months In PrisonBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023Lil Uzi Vert Speaks At Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto's Funeral The unnamed tour will be Uzi’s first headlining tour since 2018’s “Endless Summer Tour,” which saw the “Neon Guts” artist embark on a 32-city expedition. Vert’s announcement comes...

9 MINUTES AGO