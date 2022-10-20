Noah Guy shares hypnotic new single 'Small Talk Carolina,' featuring The Spirit of New Orleans Gospel Choir

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Lil Uzi Vert Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Uzi Vert has announced they’ll be going on tour in 2023. On Monday (Oct. 24), the Philadelphia native revealed they would embark on a tour beginning in March 2023. Live Nation will produce the highly-anticipated tour, which will be a 20-city trek across America. More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert Music Hacker Sentenced To 18 Months In PrisonBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023Lil Uzi Vert Speaks At Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto's Funeral The unnamed tour will be Uzi’s first headlining tour since 2018’s “Endless Summer Tour,” which saw the “Neon Guts” artist embark on a 32-city expedition. Vert’s announcement comes...
Comments / 0