Ann Arbor, MI

emueagles.com

EMU and Toledo Square Off With Division Implications On The Line

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team is set to return home for one of the most high-stakes games in its recent history as it welcomes the University of Toledo to town for a nationally-televised showdown Saturday, Oct. 29, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium. The game will kick off at noon.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Eagles Drop Match to Bowling Green on Senior Day

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team fell to visiting Bowling Green State University, 7-1, Sunday, Oct. 23, at Scicluna Field. The Eagles (3-11-3, 2-7-1 MAC) were unable to send their seniors out on a winning note as the Falcons (7-5-4, 5-2-3 MAC) spoiled the festivities of Senior Day.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
emueagles.com

Football Battles Back to Secure 20-16 Road Win at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team used timely offense and high-caliber defense to earn a 20-16, Mid-American Conference road victory over Ball State University today, Oct. 22, at Scheumann Stadium. The victory moves Eastern (5-3, 2-2 MAC) ahead of Ball State (4-4, 2-2 MAC) in...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Rowing Races at Head of the Charles

BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan rowing team opened up its official fall schedule today, October 22, at the Head of the Charles Regatta on the Charles River in Boston, Mass. The Eagles' Women's Club Eight squad finished 17th out of 40 boats with a time of 17:16.227. Conference...
BOSTON, MA

