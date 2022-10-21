YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team is set to return home for one of the most high-stakes games in its recent history as it welcomes the University of Toledo to town for a nationally-televised showdown Saturday, Oct. 29, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium. The game will kick off at noon.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO