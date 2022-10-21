ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland

Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland's 30-Day Crackdown on Violence Seems to Be Working. Here's How.

The Oakland police chief made an announcement Tuesday with a welcomed update – the department’s 30-day crackdown on violence is working. “Less people have lost their lives as a result of this,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a press conference. It’s been a month since the...
OAKLAND, CA
No Human Remains Inside Car Found Buried in Atherton Backyard

After a weekend of examining the car buried on the grounds of an Atherton estate, authorities have ruled out human remains being inside, NBC Bay Area has learned. It took two full days and part of a third to excavate the car from the backyard of the $15 million mansion.
ATHERTON, CA
Unusual 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Caught South Bay Residents Off Guard

An initial 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the South Bay was followed by several aftershocks, but people near the quake’s epicenter describe the big hit as a jolt. People in the Evergreen neighborhood felt the quake in several places including stores where owners said although they felt the jolt, nothing came off the shelves.
SAN JOSE, CA

