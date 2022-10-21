LaRussell, a rapper from Vallejo will help customers pay their bills if they eat at one of his favorite local restaurants. LaRussell tweeted Wednesday that he bought out Vallejo restaurant Momo’s Cafe for the rest of the year and will let customers pay whatever they want to eat there. This is part of the partnership between LaRussell’s Good Compenny and the restaurant.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO