Read full article on original website
Related
The Hill’s Morning Report — Political heavyweights take ’22 down to the wire
Debates are the reality TV performances of the final sprint to Election Day, at least among the candidates willing to do them this year, or perhaps unable to duck at least one. If debates, campaign ads and robocalls don’t sew up enough undecided voters, showy public events with big-name surrogates...
Ukraine news – live: Russia to raise baseless ‘dirty bomb’ claim at Security Council
Russia plans to use a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to repeat its baseless claim that Ukraine was preparing a false flag “dirty bomb” attack on its own territory.The Kremlin’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote late last night to Antonio Guterres, UN secretary general, repeating the allegation that Ukraine would use a radioactive explosive on its own territory to blame Moscow for nuclear warfare.The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States have rejected Russia’s allegations as “transparently false” and aimed at laying grounds for an escalation.Kyiv asked UN inspectors to visit nuclear sites in Ukraine in an...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company says while Moscow has accused Kyiv of preparing to detonate a dirty bomb, the opposite may be true. The Energoatom company said Tuesday that Russia’s military has carried out unauthorized work at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The secret construction work is going on at the dry spent fuel storage facility and could trigger a nuclear incident, the statement said.
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device — a so-called dirty bomb. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made that...
Bay News 9
Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country. In a...
Candidate warns against 'most dangerous' law, Iran and Venezuela strengthen ties and more top headlines
PREPARE FOR 'ANARCHY' - Candidate issues dire warning following state's passage of America's 'most dangerous' law
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia as investors gear up for a slew of corporate earnings reports
Bay News 9
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they...
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: Dirty bombs sow fear and panic, cause few deaths
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dirty bombs have long been feared as a potential weapon of terrorists because their main objective is to sow panic, confusion and anxiety by hurling radioactive dust and smoke into the atmosphere. The Kremlin alleges that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a dirty bomb in...
Comments / 0