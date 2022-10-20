Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Is Drying, Tips To Avoid Fires On The Farm
During this growing season, northeast Iowa was fortunate to be a wet region in Iowa. However, after last week’s Drought Monitor map was released, it showed that about 84 percent of Iowa is experiencing some degree of drought. And we have been seeing the effects of it. There have...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Davenport Man Claims Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Game
It's not the 1 billion dollar prize, but it is still life-altering money! A man from Davenport Iowa claimed a Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in the Lucky for Life Game. It's The 3rd Iowa Ticket This Year To Win At That Prize Level. The Win. On Saturday...
Cringy Interview of Iowa Native Elijah Wood Goes Viral AGAIN
An interview from nearly two decades ago featuring an Iowa favorite actor is resurfacing. Thanks to Tik Tok it's getting a bit of a musical remix. Wood was in New York City at the time and the rest of the cast was in Berlin. So, someone thought it would be a great idea to try to make the Cedar Rapids native think he was stuck in possibly the worst interview of all time. This created the perfect setup for a hilarious (and INCREDIBLY cringy) prank.
Elton John Awed By Iowa Marching Band’s Historic Performance
Hold onto your tubas! These band kids were in for an awesome surprise!. Elton John has been traveling all across the globe for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour this past year. John has performed at some of the biggest music venues all over, but one place you never thought he'd spend too much time in is in the Midwest.
How Iowans Can Make an Extra $10,000 Off Their Dogs
First off, I'll start by saying that I think making a Facebook or Instagram page for your dog is pretty dumb. I know several people who run three or more Instagram accounts -- one for themselves, a fake Instagram (or finsta), and one for their dogs. I don't understand the...
Debate Continues Over Des Moines Mountain Lion Sighting [WATCH]
The topic of mountain lions in the state of Iowa can be a controversial subject. Yes, the big cats are most certainly back in the Hawkeye state. But some disagree about just how many there are, and that the ones that are confirmed are merely just passing through. A recent mountain lion sighting in Des Moines has residents on edge and officials confused about just what they caught on tape in someone's backyard.
12-year-old Iowa artist sells his paintings to help kids with cancer
Dubuque Iowa- A young boy in Iowa is making a big difference with his beautiful paintings, raising awareness and money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "My inspiration for painting comes from giving back to the community. I started painting when I was eight years old and I've so far been painting for four years"
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
Fraud? Italy’s Number One Pasta is Made in Iowa
I'm lucky enough to say I've been to Italy. It's a beautiful place. I spent some time in Tuscany, Rome, Florence, and Venice. While I was there, I ate a LOT of pasta. I mean, when in Rome, right?. Needless to say, I was quite surprised to find there's an...
Eastern Iowa Pumpkin Farm Has A Little Of Everything [PHOTOS]
Our thermometers keep swinging on the hot and cold pendulum and after the cold weekend we had last week, it will be nice to get some warmer temperatures. During this time of year, people love to take advantage of the fall colors by going to local farms. On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig did just that as he toured Kroul Family Farm over in Mount Vernon.
What Does It Mean If You See This Unique Pumpkin in Iowa?
Fall is one of the best seasons of the year. The colors on the trees are amazing, football is in full swing, flannels are being worn on Fridays, and Halloween is right around the corner. Ask any kid what their favorite part of Halloween is and you're likely to hear dressing up in their favorite costume or trick or treating.
Eastern Iowa Native Stars in Hit TV Show Spinoff
Supernatural was one of the top shows on American television from 2005 to 2020. For those unfamiliar, IMDb sums up the show as two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, that "follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth."
Some Iowa Podcasters Were Featured on a Famous Comedian’s Podcast
It was a big week for three guys from Eastern Iowa! The members of the Confused Breakfast podcast were invited to be on comedian Bert Kreischer's Bertcast in LA. Confused Breakfast is a local podcast hosted by three local guys: AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte. You may recognize Mike as the drummer of the popular band The Pork Tornadoes. The podcast isn't about music, through. It's all about movies! The official website describes it as:
Ashton Kutcher Teases Familiar Role On Social Media [WATCH]
Iowans know him and Iowans love him. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, is headed back to our living rooms (or wherever you watch Netflix) very soon. He's co-starring in a movie and it's a movie genre you're probably familiar with seeing him in. It's no surprise as he's had a ton of success in roles like this.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0