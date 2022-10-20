Read full article on original website
Iowa Is Drying, Tips To Avoid Fires On The Farm
During this growing season, northeast Iowa was fortunate to be a wet region in Iowa. However, after last week’s Drought Monitor map was released, it showed that about 84 percent of Iowa is experiencing some degree of drought. And we have been seeing the effects of it. There have...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?
When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
New way to redeem bottles and cans coming soon to Des Moines metro
DES MOINES – A new cleaner and more convenient way for people to redeem bottles and cans is coming to the metro. Droppett! is opening to the public soon and will allow people to drop cans off in bags and then send money directly to their bank accounts. Doug Webb, Droppett!’s President and CEO, said […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Is One Of the Safest States In America in 2022
When you wake up and go to school or work, are you confident you'll make it back home? It seems like every week we're learning about a new mass shooting or natural disaster. Hate crimes are at an all-time high, there are people who fear for their lives if they get COVID, it's no surprise a lot of Americans feel unsafe on a daily basis.
When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching. Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. By letting kids celebrate and get...
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
Pandemic overpayment: Thousands paid to ineligible people in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A state audit finds hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to people not eligible to receive them during the pandemic. An Iowa State Auditor's report released Tuesday shows some of those overpayments included more than $100,000 to eight people who were in jail.
How Iowans Can Make an Extra $10,000 Off Their Dogs
First off, I'll start by saying that I think making a Facebook or Instagram page for your dog is pretty dumb. I know several people who run three or more Instagram accounts -- one for themselves, a fake Instagram (or finsta), and one for their dogs. I don't understand the...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Drought Conditions Increase in Iowa
(Des Moines) Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows significant changes over the past two weeks. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the previous week Iowa had full coverage of abnormally dry to D3 drought conditions across the state. Glisan says there is good news on the horizon. Glisan...
Several Area Schools Participating in Iowa Youth Straw Poll
Several area schools are voting today as part of the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and Iowa Governor. More than 190 schools have registered to participate, including the West Delaware School District, as...
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it.
It’s the spooky season. We love to be scared. Halloween decorations dot lawns across Des Moines. Over the weekend, I spotted a giant, inflatable baby on a north-side lawn with a mouth full of blood-smeared fangs. Magazines are full of directions for making cheese-cloth ghosts and punch-bowl ice in the shape of severed hands. Horror […] The post Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
