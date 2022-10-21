STOCKTON, Calif. - The Pacific men's soccer team (2-8-2, 1-1-1) is looking to build momentum at home against Saint Mary's (5-6-3, 0-1-2). Fifth-year senior Ryan Her and senior Derick Roque scored in the Tiger's win over Gonzaga. Her scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season, tied for fifth in the conference. Roque fired home his first goal of the season. Roque leads the team in assists with three. Fifth-year senior Cooper Riley has two goals. Senior Samuel Villalta has two assists. Senior Eric Cotton and redshirt freshman Brian Lanier have split time in goal this season. Cotton has 24 saves, while Lanier has 26.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO