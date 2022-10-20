Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue’s single largest hiring class begins training
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue is getting ready for some new recruits. There are 41 hired candidates that are making history as the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s single largest hiring class. The recruits began a 22-week training program on Monday. Eleven of those weeks will be a physically-challenging fire...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Community Action Agency announces 22-23 low-income home energy assistance heating program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program (LIHEAP). The appointments are for the month of November and are scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month. MCA LIHEAP program is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with their heating bills.
WALA-TV FOX10
Caramel Apples with Greater Gulf State Fair
It’s fair time on the Gulf Coast! To celebrate the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off October 28, Executive Director Josh Woods stops by Studio 10 to make some caramel apples. You can find all the information about the fair at www.greatergulfstatefair.com. Greater Gulf State Fair. October 28- November...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart locations along the Gulf Coast pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. Jeffery Sikes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Another defendant, Alexander Olson, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arsonists set fire...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD seeking answers in death of Rommie Odoms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding out what happen the night Rommie Odoms died. Officers were called to Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road on Aug. 9 and found Odom unresponsive. Odoms was taken to the hospital where he...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man found shot in vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, one of the hardest things about customizing your furniture is having hundreds of different options. Barrow Fine Furniture is featuring a new series of furniture from Rowe that simplifies that process. They’ve picked out some incredibly popular frames, configurations and fabrics to narrow down your choices.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Victims followed, shot at after confrontation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after someone opens fire on several victims early Saturday morning, according to Mobile police. Officers called to the 1000 block of Dominick Street around 1:42 a.m. Saturday discovered that the victims were traveling to a friend’s house when known male subjects with whom they had recently had a confrontation began following him, authorities said. When the victims arrived at their friend’s house, the subject fired multiple rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle and his friend’s occupied residence as well as an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fuse Project 2022 ‘Light the Fuse’ campaign
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Project’s annual fundraising campaign, Light the Fuse, will take place November 3-11, 2022. This campaign seeks to engage the community and raise awareness of their mission through a series of public and private events, a team fundraising challenge, and more. Here’s the info they...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Lunk or Treat
Celebrate Halloween with Planet Fitness! The Tillman’s Corner location is hosting Lunk or Treat, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs. The event will have candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks, activities and more!. LUNK OR TREAT. Monday, October 31, 2022 (Halloween) 4:00pm- 8:00pm. Planet Fitness (Tillman’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin Heart Walk to take place Saturday in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. The 2022 Baldwin Heart Walk is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 29 at OWA in Foley. The Baldwin Heart Walk is the signature event of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Bonnie
Our Pet of the Week comes from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Bonnie is an 8-week-old boxer/pit bull mix. She is precious!. To learn more about Bonnie and other adoptable pets, visit www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO identifies victim in Chickasaw homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 25-year-old Tristan Michael Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a community park in Chickasaw. Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting. According to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife, demanding bike from victim in Cathedral Square
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in jail accused of pulling a knife on someone in cathedral square and stealing their bike. Cornelius Sashner is charged with first degree robbery. According to MPD, Sashner approached the victim just after 10 p.m. Saturday night in Cathedral Square with that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Scooby Book Halloween Event in Gulf Shores
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Halloween with the library and other city departments at this family friendly event held at the Bodenhamer Center Gym. There will be kid-friendly trick or treating! Meet Scooby and friends, play games, enjoy refreshments, and adopt a stuffed animal at the pet adoption station. Our special guest will be “Animal Tales” and their “Creepy Critters show. Costumes are welcome. For more information contact the library at 251-968-1176.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Miss University of Mobile
Michaella Johnson, a senior from Van Wert, Ohio, will graduate from the University of Mobile spring of 2023 with her BFA in Performance and Musical Theatre. As Miss University of Mobile 2023, Michaella represents the university through her social platform initiative, The Best of Both Worlds, where Michaella works to teach others about the beauty of biracialism and interracial relationships and create joy-filled conversations. After graduation, Michaella plans to pursue her Master’s in Musical Theatre and then pursue a career in film and on-stage theatre based in Atlanta and along the east coast.
