FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Steelers-Dolphins, pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 matchup. The Steelers are fresh off a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Dolphins are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — their third straight loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is in Miami and coming off of a huge upset win. The Dolphins are riding a three-game losing streak but getting its starting quarterback back. Both teams know this is a must-win to stay in the playoff hunt. You won’t want to miss the Steelers in prime time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Biggest mismatch in SNF can lead to back-to-back upset wins for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to shock the world for the second consecutive week when they take on the Miami Dolphins on primetime. This week, they’re underdogs for over a touchdown as they’ll face an offense itching to get back to what they were doing before Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 3.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Chiefs hammer 49ers; Dolphins top Steelers

Week 7 of the NFL season continued Sunday night, when the Miami Dolphins held off the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as Tua Tagovailoa returned from the concussion protocol for Miami. Earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs hammered the San Francisco 49ers and the surprising Seattle Seahawks romped over the Los Angeles Chargers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Josh Allen has unforgettable message about running back room

The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week after their epic comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. With news that Christian McCaffrey has signed with San Francisco, many Bills fans’ dreams were crushed. Not surprisingly, Brandon Beane was reportedly in on the star running back. With fans upset,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

ESPN names ideal NFL team for Vols QB Hendon Hooker

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is improving his NFL draft stock week by week thanks to his Heisman Trophy-worthy performances through the first six games of the season. Draft projections for Hooker still vary — I’ve seen some folks say he’s a first-round pick while others think he’s a day-two...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys: How game vs Lions will prove meaningful in the playoffs

While Sunday provides a great matchup for the Dallas Cowboys offense, the same can’t be said for the defense. Yes, Dan Quinn commands one of the best units in the entire NFL but this has always been a league about strengths and weaknesses. And you could argue the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Eagles’ players topping list even on a bye week

The Philadelphia Eagles have been on fire as of late. Well, not even as o late. They started the season on fire in Week 1, and have still yet to be put out as we approach the bye week in Week 7. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Raiders continue roller coaster with key player

The Las Vegas Raiders have had their up’s and down’s with injuries on offense. At the skill positions, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have both bounced on and off of the injury report. The Raiders have already ruled Waller out for Sunday’s game against...
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ defense knows all too well about 49ers big weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs have a history with the San Francisco 49ers, but we all knew that already. While these two have only played a total of 14 times in the regular season, it is almost always a great matchup, which is why the all-time record is tied at 7-7.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

GM provides significant update on Eagles’ potential trade target

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have lost out on a potential trade target with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline less than two weeks away. The Eagles have recently been involved in rumors surrounding the availability of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns as Carolina has found themselves in a fire sale of late.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs hit a bump in the road heading into matchup with 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) for the first time since Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs won, 31-20. Obviously, there will be a lot of new faces in this matchup. It’s the NFL, where rosters are turned over way more often than they’re kept together.
KANSAS CITY, MO

