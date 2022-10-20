Read full article on original website
Jevon Holland shows he’s already an elite safety as Miami Dolphins beat the Pittsburgh Steelers
Second-year Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has been among the best players at his position in the NFL this season.
Miami Dolphins predictions: How are experts picking Week 7 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?
Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back as quarterback Sunday night. Will that be enough to get the Miami Dolphins (3-3) back in the win column against the Pittsburgh Steelers? Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Bengals game Sept. 29 with a scary head injury, four days after briefly leaving the game against the...
DE Emmanuel Ogbah leads Dolphins list of inactives vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their seventh game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’ll host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Sunday night matchup that also doubles as a 50th-anniversary celebration for the 1972 team. For the contest, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive,...
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Steelers-Dolphins, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 matchup. The Steelers are fresh off a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Dolphins are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — their third straight loss.
Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts spent his time during the bye week the perfect way
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football heading into their bye week. They have an elite offense that can score nearly at will, and they have a defense that can stop any team in the league, which is why they are 6-0. They may need a bit of...
Packers have an obvious trade partner if they decide to deal WR Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers are probably going to be active before the NFL trade deadline (November 1). Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it clear he wants the team to explore the trade market. And I’m betting the Packers will look to add a wide receiver. If that’s the case,...
Steelers vs Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is in Miami and coming off of a huge upset win. The Dolphins are riding a three-game losing streak but getting its starting quarterback back. Both teams know this is a must-win to stay in the playoff hunt. You won’t want to miss the Steelers in prime time.
How the Dolphins can beat the Steelers on Sunday Night Football
The Miami Dolphins turn back the clock Sunday night in a prime-time matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only will Miami host the AFC bout, but they will also honor the 50th anniversary of the undefeated 1972 Super Bowl champion Dolphins team. A perfectly timed situation to celebrate, well, perfection.
Biggest mismatch in SNF can lead to back-to-back upset wins for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to shock the world for the second consecutive week when they take on the Miami Dolphins on primetime. This week, they’re underdogs for over a touchdown as they’ll face an offense itching to get back to what they were doing before Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 3.
NFL Week 7 top plays: Chiefs hammer 49ers; Dolphins top Steelers
Week 7 of the NFL season continued Sunday night, when the Miami Dolphins held off the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as Tua Tagovailoa returned from the concussion protocol for Miami. Earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs hammered the San Francisco 49ers and the surprising Seattle Seahawks romped over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Josh Allen has unforgettable message about running back room
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week after their epic comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. With news that Christian McCaffrey has signed with San Francisco, many Bills fans’ dreams were crushed. Not surprisingly, Brandon Beane was reportedly in on the star running back. With fans upset,...
ESPN names ideal NFL team for Vols QB Hendon Hooker
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is improving his NFL draft stock week by week thanks to his Heisman Trophy-worthy performances through the first six games of the season. Draft projections for Hooker still vary — I’ve seen some folks say he’s a first-round pick while others think he’s a day-two...
Cowboys: How game vs Lions will prove meaningful in the playoffs
While Sunday provides a great matchup for the Dallas Cowboys offense, the same can’t be said for the defense. Yes, Dan Quinn commands one of the best units in the entire NFL but this has always been a league about strengths and weaknesses. And you could argue the Detroit...
Interesting Week 7 wrinkle features Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts
NASHVILLE — There is not much mystery as to what the Tennessee Titans (3-2) want their brand of football to be. Hosting the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday, the divisional foes already know each other quite well. This game is a surprise, however, when you consider what else lies...
Eagles’ players topping list even on a bye week
The Philadelphia Eagles have been on fire as of late. Well, not even as o late. They started the season on fire in Week 1, and have still yet to be put out as we approach the bye week in Week 7. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in...
Raiders continue roller coaster with key player
The Las Vegas Raiders have had their up’s and down’s with injuries on offense. At the skill positions, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have both bounced on and off of the injury report. The Raiders have already ruled Waller out for Sunday’s game against...
Chiefs’ defense knows all too well about 49ers big weapon
The Kansas City Chiefs have a history with the San Francisco 49ers, but we all knew that already. While these two have only played a total of 14 times in the regular season, it is almost always a great matchup, which is why the all-time record is tied at 7-7.
GM provides significant update on Eagles’ potential trade target
The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have lost out on a potential trade target with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline less than two weeks away. The Eagles have recently been involved in rumors surrounding the availability of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns as Carolina has found themselves in a fire sale of late.
Chiefs hit a bump in the road heading into matchup with 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) for the first time since Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs won, 31-20. Obviously, there will be a lot of new faces in this matchup. It’s the NFL, where rosters are turned over way more often than they’re kept together.
