Saints rookie Alontae Taylor impressed in his first NFL start
It can be tough to identify the bright spots on the New Orleans Saints defense after their unexpected 2-5 start. Especially within the secondary, which has thus far led the unit to the NFL’s No. 31 ranking in points allowed per game (28.5). But rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor found a way to shine through in his first start on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Tennessee Volunteer was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in practice following the Saints’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Taylor saw his first career action, but his first start wouldn’t come until he was activated off of injured reserve last week.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8
The Colts have stated that Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8, and Sam Ehlinger will get the start in their home game against the Commanders. Though Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 flexor strain, the Colts have stated that Ehlinger will be the starter for the rest of the season. (Zak Keefer on Twitter)
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Likely Won’t Love What Jerry Jones Is Saying About Possible Trades
Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on working the phones as the trade deadline fast approaches. The Dallas Cowboys owner is standing pat, maybe because he figures his roster is about to get a lot better. For context, the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. So let’s hear it from the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts spent his time during the bye week the perfect way
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football heading into their bye week. They have an elite offense that can score nearly at will, and they have a defense that can stop any team in the league, which is why they are 6-0. They may need a bit of...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Starter to Have Season-Ending Surgery
The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) win over the Detroit Lions is coveted by a number of headlines. Dak Prescott’s return, Sam Williams’s breakout performance, and the running game (both sides of the ball). While the defense struggled to stop the run for the second week in a row, they...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Eagles are a 10.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -500 on the moneyline in the game. The Steelers are +360. The over/under for the game is set at...
atozsports.com
Packers won’t find success offensively unless they fix this problem
The Green Bay Packers have a problem, a big problem in fact. It’s a problem so large, that the solution is far from being easily attainable and isn’t even close to being sought out by the Packers right now. Yes, that problem is finding a way to maximize...
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South
A weak NFC South has New Orleans still in contention, but the Saints will have to show plenty of fight to get back into the division race.
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Sunday may have only helped one rumor surfacing the NFL
The Denver Broncos may have hit rock bottom in 2022. They lost to the New York Jets, of all teams, and the offense is just abysmal. This season has been almost a complete waste. Last year the narrative was that all they needed was a quarterback, and they got one....
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-2). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Adam Schefter Clears The Air On Popular Odell Beckham Rumor
The Kansas City Chiefs turned a lot of heads this week when they restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Many fans believe the front office is clearing cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Kelce added fuel to the fire by commenting on that rumor...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ achilles heel costs them once again in loss to Jets
Without quarterback Russell Wilson, the offense for the Denver Broncos remained in quicksand against the New York Jets. Backup QB Brett Rypien struggled. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not make any waves with his offensive play calling. Overall, it was more of the same. In particular, the offense was basically...
Broncos getting trade calls on Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy, but there’s a catch
The Denver Broncos are going nowhere fast this season. Not only are they falling out of the playoff picture, but now Russell Wilson is expected to miss time with a partially torn hamstring. There’s no arguing that the Broncos roster is stacked with talent. It’s a huge reason why the...
