New Orleans, LA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints rookie Alontae Taylor impressed in his first NFL start

It can be tough to identify the bright spots on the New Orleans Saints defense after their unexpected 2-5 start. Especially within the secondary, which has thus far led the unit to the NFL’s No. 31 ranking in points allowed per game (28.5). But rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor found a way to shine through in his first start on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Tennessee Volunteer was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in practice following the Saints’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Taylor saw his first career action, but his first start wouldn’t come until he was activated off of injured reserve last week.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8

The Colts have stated that Matt Ryan will not play in Week 8, and Sam Ehlinger will get the start in their home game against the Commanders. Though Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 flexor strain, the Colts have stated that Ehlinger will be the starter for the rest of the season. (Zak Keefer on Twitter)
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments

As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Starter to Have Season-Ending Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) win over the Detroit Lions is coveted by a number of headlines. Dak Prescott’s return, Sam Williams’s breakout performance, and the running game (both sides of the ball). While the defense struggled to stop the run for the second week in a row, they...
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Broncos: Sunday may have only helped one rumor surfacing the NFL

The Denver Broncos may have hit rock bottom in 2022. They lost to the New York Jets, of all teams, and the offense is just abysmal. This season has been almost a complete waste. Last year the narrative was that all they needed was a quarterback, and they got one....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-2). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Broncos’ achilles heel costs them once again in loss to Jets

Without quarterback Russell Wilson, the offense for the Denver Broncos remained in quicksand against the New York Jets. Backup QB Brett Rypien struggled. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not make any waves with his offensive play calling. Overall, it was more of the same. In particular, the offense was basically...
DENVER, CO

