Blair, Margaret
Margaret Elizabeth Blair, born July 8, 1945 in Orgeon passed away October 17, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/17/2022. Age: 77. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Chappell, Gary
Gary Edward Chappell, born March 4, 1953 in Granite City, Illinois passed away October 20, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements. Date of Death: 10/20/2022. Age: 69. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Nelson, Ora
Ora Beth Nelson, born June 10, 1934 in Oklahoma City, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022. Ora Beth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had many friends and she loved playing bridge. Life was full of fun, hosting parties, especially the annual Halloween Costume Bridge Day. She will be deeply missed by all. Ora Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her 2 children, 4grandsons, and 3 great-grandchildren. There will be only a private family service.
Earthquake Near San Jose Felt In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked the San Jose area of California could be felt in the Mother Lode this morning. Clarke Broadcasting got reports of the ground shaking and items falling off shelves in the Arnold area of Calaveras County. The U.S. Geological Survey is also reporting several aftershocks, one of which reached 3.1 magnitude.
Burning Today Near New Hogan
Calaveras County, CA — Smoke will be visible due to a prescribed burn in Calaveras County. 10 acres will be burned today within the New Hogan Vegetation Management Project. Smoke will be visible near Hogan Dam Road and Silver Rapids Road. It will start between 8-10am and continue for 6-8 hours. Eventually, about 200 acres will be burned at that site over the coming months as part of the burning that will take place over three stages.
3-4 Days Of Burning Planned In Calaveras Big Trees
Arnold, CA — Smoke will be visible throughout this week in Calaveras Big Trees State Park. CAL Fire and the California State Parks will conduct the second in a series of prescription burns planned this fall. The latest project will cover 72 acres along Highway 4. Ignitions are scheduled to begin this morning and will continue for 3-4 days.
Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program Update
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Tree Mortality Program has been conducting surveys through the Calaveras region to identify new instances of tree mortality. Surveys have been completed in the area north of Big Trees Village up to the county line and an invitation to bid has been issued to remove over 80 dead trees that pose a hazard to county roads. Surveys have also been completed within the perimeter of the 2015 Butte Fire. Foresters were alerted to the presence of trees killed by drought and bark beetles in the area. As a result of the survey, right-of-entry forms were sent to property owners with dead trees that are candidates for removal. Of note, the program is not funded to remove trees killed by fire.
Two Mother Lode Burn Projects Detailed
San Andreas, CA–CAL FIRE has released information on a pair of upcoming burn projects. The first is a burning operation on the Winton-Schaaed Vegetation Management Plan. The project is in the North-Eastern portion of Calaveras County near Winton Road and Schaads Road in West Point. Smoke may be visible in the area during the prescribed burn. The burn will be approximately 30 acres and is scheduled for Tuesday of this week. Additional prescribed burns within the project are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending on fuel and weather conditions. The burning operation will be conducted from 8 am-5 pm.
Copperopolis Resident Named Warden At Valley State Prison
Copperopolis, CA — A longtime official at the Sierra Conservation Center has been named Warden at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. Governor Gavin Newsom announces the appointment of Landon Bird, 53, to the position. Bird was at the Sierra Conservation Center from 1999-2020, serving in various roles, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Officer, and Correctional Officer.
Patch Paving Will Create Some Traffic Delays
Sonora, CA — TUD reports that road repairs are planned at various locations over the next week, and 5-15 minute delays can be expected. When TUD crews make emergency sewer and water line repairs, a temporary cold patch is put over the section of the impacted road. Then later on, annually, an outside company is hired to go back and replace them with a permanent patch. The company TUD has hired is Ragsdale and Son, Inc. They will be working in various locations, starting today, and continuing over the next week. The hours are 7am-5pm, Monday through Friday.
