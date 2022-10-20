ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insidenu.com

Iowa game week press conference notes

After a close loss in College Park against Maryland, Northwestern goes back to work, eyeing a Saturday showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes. NU fans have had this game circled on their calendar, as this is sure to be a shootout. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, wide receiver Malik Washington and cornerback Rod Heard II answered questions as the ‘Cats get ready to hit the road again this weekend.
Three matchups to watch against Iowa

Coming off a 31-24 loss against the Terrapins, Northwestern (1-6, 1-3 B1G) will travel to Iowa (3-4, 1-3 B1G) on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have faced some tough competition lately, losing to ranked conference opponents Ohio State, Illinois, and Michigan in their last three games, while Northwestern remains winless since Ireland.
Northwestern men’s basketball 2022-23 player previews: Boo Buie

As the college basketball season approaches, Northwestern’s men’s basketball team will look for its veterans to lead the way after the offseason saw loads of talent leave Evanston. Today, we’ll cover the ‘Cats starting point guard, senior Boo Buie, who looks to lead the ‘Cats offensively.
For Northwestern, development must supersede results in the second half of 2022

When Maryland announced that star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would not be suiting up against Northwestern, almost nobody within either fan sphere expected a drastically different result in Saturday’s game. Sure, Billy Edwards Jr. is no Tagovailoa, but the issue rested precisely with the team in purple and white. No...
