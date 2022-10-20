ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lions

SLU’s Newsome Earns Third Conference Weekly Award of 2022

FRISCO, Texas –Due to her play while the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team picked up two big home victories over teams at the top of the Southland Conference standings this past weekend, Kailin Newsome earned her third Conference Offensive Player of the Week award on the season, the conference office announced on Monday.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics - October 24-30, 2022

This Week in Southeastern Athletics – October 24-30, 2022. Football | Inside Southeastern Football with Frank Scelfo | Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden | 7 p.m. | (Kajun 107.1 FM) (The Highway 104.7 FM) (The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM) Tuesday, October 25. Men's and Women's Basketball | Virtual...
Soueastern Finishes Senior Night with a 5-1 Victory over McNeese

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's soccer team defeated McNeese 5-1 during Senior Night in Strawberry Stadium Sunday evening. Southeastern scored three goals in the first half of the match. Makenzie Maher started the scoring rampage during the 30th minute of the match with an assist from Halli Roe and Nicole O'Neill.
Boyne, Newsome’s 11 Kills Lead Sweep of HCU

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team got 11 kills apiece from Kailin Newsome and Ryley Boyne as the Lady Lions avenged an earlier sweep at the hands of Houston Christian by sweeping the Huskies 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-21) Saturday afternoon at the University Center. Trailing 10-8...
