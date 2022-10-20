ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers Wonders What the F the Packers Are Doing While Losing to the Commanders

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visited the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Rodgers and the Packers offense continued to struggle and at one point Rodgers was shown looking very frustrated. Rodgers was visibly frustrated after a 3rd down drop from rookie Romeo Doubs. pic.twitter.com/edlMxAhvcv A slowed down replay seems to show Rodgers saying something along the lines of "What the f--- are we doing?" pic.twitter.com/2BmXUqOMTA
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Commanders 23-21 win over Packers

The Washington Commanders improved to 3-4 on the season with a thrilling 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday. Washington overcame a horrific offensive start in quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s first start in 2022. Heinicke began the game by missing his first four passes and only hit on one of his first seven attempts. One of his misses was picked off by Green Bay linebacker De’Vondre Campbell who returned 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a double-digit lead.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Commanders. The All-Pro is officially inactive after he was re-listed as questionable to play on Saturday. Bakhtiari’s knee is the problem again. Yosh Nijman will be expected to start at left tackle,...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Packers' De'Vondre Campbell gets 63-yard pick-six vs. Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. -- It took seven weeks, but the Green Bay Packers finally made a big play on defense. And what a big one it was. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell jumped a passing route by Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic, picked it off and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown that gave the Packers an 11-point lead with 13:29 left in the second quarter on Sunday at FedEx Field.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy