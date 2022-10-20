Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Wonders What the F the Packers Are Doing While Losing to the Commanders
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visited the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Rodgers and the Packers offense continued to struggle and at one point Rodgers was shown looking very frustrated. Rodgers was visibly frustrated after a 3rd down drop from rookie Romeo Doubs. pic.twitter.com/edlMxAhvcv A slowed down replay seems to show Rodgers saying something along the lines of "What the f--- are we doing?" pic.twitter.com/2BmXUqOMTA
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Horrible Loss On Sunday
Coming off losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers needed a win to get back over .500 on the season. Instead, they were stunned on the road in a 23-21 loss to the lowly Washington Commanders. Early on it seemed like Green Bay...
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
Bretl on Packers losing third straight game
Paul Bretl of Dairyland Express & Packers Wire joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer to talk about the Packers loss to Washington Commanders. Several topics were covered including: David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, Amari Rodgers. and Romeo Doubs.
Reeling Packers visit Commanders looking to end 2-game skid
GREEN BAY (3-3) at WASHINGTON (2-4) Sunday, 12 p.m. CDT, Fox. BETTING LINE: Packers by 4½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Washington 24-10 on Oct. 24, 2021, at Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers lost to Jets 27-10 on Sunday; Commanders beat Bears 12-7 on Oct. 13.
5 takeaways from Commanders 23-21 win over Packers
The Washington Commanders improved to 3-4 on the season with a thrilling 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday. Washington overcame a horrific offensive start in quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s first start in 2022. Heinicke began the game by missing his first four passes and only hit on one of his first seven attempts. One of his misses was picked off by Green Bay linebacker De’Vondre Campbell who returned 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a double-digit lead.
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Commanders. The All-Pro is officially inactive after he was re-listed as questionable to play on Saturday. Bakhtiari’s knee is the problem again. Yosh Nijman will be expected to start at left tackle,...
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell gets 63-yard pick-six vs. Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. -- It took seven weeks, but the Green Bay Packers finally made a big play on defense. And what a big one it was. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell jumped a passing route by Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic, picked it off and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown that gave the Packers an 11-point lead with 13:29 left in the second quarter on Sunday at FedEx Field.
