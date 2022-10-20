The Washington Commanders improved to 3-4 on the season with a thrilling 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday. Washington overcame a horrific offensive start in quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s first start in 2022. Heinicke began the game by missing his first four passes and only hit on one of his first seven attempts. One of his misses was picked off by Green Bay linebacker De’Vondre Campbell who returned 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a double-digit lead.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO