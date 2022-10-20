ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Front

More bike lanes, less parking: What are the impacts?

Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 24 to vote on whether to remove public parking on several streets to install bike lanes. The upcoming decision comes as a result of the Bicycle Master Plan, which the Bellingham City Council established in 2014 to create a more bike-friendly city.
