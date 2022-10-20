Read full article on original website
Western Front
Western’s campus welcomes students, their families at the start of Fall Family Weekend
Those visiting Western Washington University’s campus this weekend might notice an unusual number of students wandering campus accompanied by their parents or chosen family members. From Oct. 21-23, Fall Family Weekend takes over campus with a wide range of events for students and their visiting families. Vice President for...
Western Front
More bike lanes, less parking: What are the impacts?
Bellingham City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 24 to vote on whether to remove public parking on several streets to install bike lanes. The upcoming decision comes as a result of the Bicycle Master Plan, which the Bellingham City Council established in 2014 to create a more bike-friendly city.
