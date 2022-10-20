Joe Dumars might have been destined for this job. He played with the Bad Boys, those Detroit Pistons teams that were physical, aggressive and intimidating. And even in those rough-and-tumble times, he wound up becoming the first recipient of the NBA’s sportsmanship award — now called the Joe Dumars Trophy. He’s now tasked with ensuring that players don’t act like his old teammates often did. Dumars became Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA in May, making him a major decider in all things related to player discipline for on-court actions. His first big decisions related to player discipline came earlier this week, when the NBA suspended Miami Heat teammates Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic for their roles in a scuffle during a game against the Toronto Raptors.

DETROIT, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO