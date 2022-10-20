Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
‘People bleed; it’s basketball’: Ben Simmons fumes after fouling out again
Ben Simmons was left fuming after fouling out for the second time in three games this season as he continues a bumpy return to the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons took particular issue with the sixth foul called against him, which ended his night. With just under four minutes left in the Nets’ 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant let the ball roll up the court before picking it up and waiting for Simmons to approach him. When Simmons lunged at Morant and made contact, the whistle was blown and Simmons was out of the game.
Analysis: Joe Dumars was made for his new role at the NBA
Joe Dumars might have been destined for this job. He played with the Bad Boys, those Detroit Pistons teams that were physical, aggressive and intimidating. And even in those rough-and-tumble times, he wound up becoming the first recipient of the NBA’s sportsmanship award — now called the Joe Dumars Trophy. He’s now tasked with ensuring that players don’t act like his old teammates often did. Dumars became Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA in May, making him a major decider in all things related to player discipline for on-court actions. His first big decisions related to player discipline came earlier this week, when the NBA suspended Miami Heat teammates Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic for their roles in a scuffle during a game against the Toronto Raptors.
