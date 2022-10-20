Read full article on original website
Volleyball Falls in Sunday Rematch at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – Alabama volleyball nearly followed the same script as yesterday in Sunday's rematch against Georgia, falling in the first two sets before coming back with a resurgent third. The Crimson Tide led most of the way before the Bulldogs made a late push to take the third set and the match, winning by set scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 26-24. Alabama (7-15, 1-9 SEC) rallied from an early four-point deficit to Georgia (15-5, 6-3 SEC) in set one, tying it back up at 8-8, and did so again later as a 16-12 Bulldog lead turned into an 18-18 tie after a service ace from Emily Janek. The Crimson Tide would tie the score two more times down the stretch but could not take the lead as Georgia held on to win the opener, 25-20. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start in the second, leading 10-4 before Alabama had to call an early timeout and 13-5 at the Tide's second. Georgia would eventually move ahead by double digits before a resurgent Alabama would scratch back within a point late, 23-22, but the Bulldogs ultimately held on to win, 25-22.
