Ohio State

WKYC

State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities

MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio State remains at No. 2 in AP poll after 54-10 win over Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State maintained the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday. C.J. Stroud threw for four touchdowns in the second half and the defense forced six Hawkeye turnovers.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Dogwalker discovers alligator roaming rural Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — It's not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state's rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly...
IDAHO STATE

