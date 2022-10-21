Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio 2022 Elections: Important dates
The polls are open throughout Ohio from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Among the races on the ballot is the battle for Ohio Governor.
Akron becomes 11th city in Ohio to ban conversion therapy for children
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an earlier edition of "Health Yeah! with Monica Robins." The city of Akron on Monday became the 11th municipality in the state of Ohio to outlaw the discredited practice of conversion therapy for minors. The ordinance, which was introduced...
State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities
MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
Anti-violence activist honored with national award for her work in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As local activists continue to find ways to fight crime in our communities, one anti-violence advocate is being recognized on a national stage this week for her work in the Hilltop community. Zerqa Abid, the founder of the non-profit organization, “My Project USA,” is being recognized...
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
Did anybody win the $580 million Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers and all the prizes hit in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 16, 2022. Although nobody hit the $580 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money.
'So much creativity': Music icon Elton John recognizes Ohio State marching band's performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the most iconic musical artists in the world took some time to recognize the performance of the Ohio State and Iowa marching bands on Saturday. The two bands joined forces and performed seven songs from British singer and composer Elton John. The performance included...
Ohio State remains at No. 2 in AP poll after 54-10 win over Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State maintained the No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday. C.J. Stroud threw for four touchdowns in the second half and the defense forced six Hawkeye turnovers.
Dogwalker discovers alligator roaming rural Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — It's not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state's rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba off unavailable list for Buckeyes; 14 others out vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to make his return Saturday afternoon vs. Iowa. The wideout is not listed on the team's status report of unavailable players or game-time decisions. Smith-Njigba has missed most of the season after suffering an injury in the opener...
