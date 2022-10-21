MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO