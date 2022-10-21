Read full article on original website
Florida Fishing
5d ago
IF, DeSantis and Florida really wanted to put forth the effort to iridicate or drastically reduce the Burmese python population, they'd open a year round open hunting program for these invasive and destructive snakes. But they don't. They just want a publicity stunt with pointless quantities of snakes removed.
Reply(2)
5
Related
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
How to watch Florida governor debate between Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist
Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Rep. Charlie Crist will meet for their first and only debate on Monday ahead of Florida's gubernatorial election next month.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
This Is The Spookiest Graveyard In Florida
Cheapism got curious and found the creepiest graveyard in every state.
AOL Corp
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
Governor DeSantis announces assistance for homeowners effected by Ian
Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Punta Gorda today at 12:45 p.m. to discuss Hurricane Ian recovery
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
Business Insider
A woman in Washington state fought off a black bear that tried to attack her by punching it in the nose, officials say
A Washington state woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a bear attack, according to state officials. State biologist, Rich Beausoleil, told KING-TV that the woman "popped" the bear "right in the nose." Police located and killed the bear near the site of the attack, according to the Department of Fish and...
Hunter shoots himself while fighting off grizzly bear attack in Wyoming
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming - the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter...
Gizmodo
Florida Reports Dozens of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Victims in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida in late September as a category 4 storm, bringing widespread flooding. Those toxic floodwaters appear to be spreading Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria that turns fatal for many people unlucky enough to contract it. The symptoms of these infections include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and...
AOL Corp
Pa. Republicans move to impeach Philadelphia's progressive prosecutor
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Republicans announced Wednesday plans to impeach and potentially remove from office Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a national leader among progressive prosecutors who was overwhelmingly re-elected last year. Krasner is not accused of committing a crime. Nor do his critics allege corruption. Instead, they accuse him...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
Winter weather outlook: What to expect in Tampa Bay
An earlier-than-usual cold front sent temperatures plummeting all around the Tampa Bay area this week, and left a lot of people wondering if it was a sign of what's to come in the winter months.
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of...
AOL Corp
Hail, tornado threats forecast in North Texas as storms roll through Dallas-Fort Worth
Hazardous weather remain in the forecast on Monday as thunderstorms move through North Texas neighborhoods, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Damaging winds are the main threat, though some hail and a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out, authorities said. In addition, periods of heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flash flooding.
WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Startles Florida Beachgoers After Washing Ashore
Some Delray Beachgoers caught a scary and unusual sight early on Oct 12 when they saw a 12-foot alligator walking along the shore. Apparently, visitors of the popular spot watched the giant animal “casually meander” along the beach. The crocodile never threatened anyone and was eventually relocated to a more suitable habitat. But the situation caused quite a stir.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
News4Jax.com
Vehicle flipped upside down, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicle damaged in I-95 crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle was flipped on its roof Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 that also left a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office vehicle damaged. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-95 north near the State Road 207 exit. The Sheriff’s...
Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.
Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.
Capitol police say they arrested an armed 80-year-old man who told investigators he wanted to 'deliver documents' to the Supreme Court
Police arrested the man on three charges including unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license.
Comments / 3