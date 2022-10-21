ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ

Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run

A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Vineland Police Look to Identify Two Young Men

Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario via email at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can...
VINELAND, NJ
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend

One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

