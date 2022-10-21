Read full article on original website
Ocean City, NJ Mayor Favors Lowering City Speed Limit to 20 MPH
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian favors reducing the speed limit city-wide from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph. The topic came up Saturday during a community meeting at the Ocean City Yacht Club, according to OCNJDaily.com. When residents complained about people exceeding the speed limit, which is 25 miles...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
The Pop Shop Permanently Closing Medford, NJ Location
Fans of The Pop Shop in Medford will soon have to travel to another part of South Jersey to get a taste. The Pop Shop Cafe & Creamery, which opened on S. Main Street in Medford in 2015, broke the news on social media last week that it would be closing its doors.
82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm...
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ
Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
Vineland Police Look to Identify Two Young Men
Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario via email at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office ‘Dawn Patrol’ Strikes, Again
At first glance, when you hear the term Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office “Dawn Patrol” … you immediately think about an early morning raid and a law enforcement operation to bust the bad guys. This isn’t that!. The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office and their...
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to...
10th Case of Rabies Now Confirmed in Atlantic County, NJ, This Year
Officials say the tenth case of rabies this year has been confirmed in Atlantic County. The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is reporting a case of rabies in a horse located in Buena Borough. According to a press release, the horse’s owner sought treatment for the animal after it...
Did you know ‘Nucky’ Johnson was buried in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
VIDEO: Watch Wildwood NJ Firefighters Save Man From Apartment Fire
A Thursday afternoon fire call included firefighters saving a man and helping him down from the second floor of a building that was on fire. Officials at the City of Wildwood Fire Department say they were called out to the fire in a building in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend
One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
Stunning Tribute: Hammonton, NJ, Police Unveil Vehicle to Honor Officer Who Died Unexpectedly
Officials in the blueberry capital of the world have unveiled a police vehicle that honors an officer who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. The Hammonton Police Department says 53-year-old Cpl. Rich Jones died on March 31st and "this loss was felt throughout the police department, town, and school district."
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
