Savannah, GA

High School Football PRO

Macon, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Baldwin High School football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
MACON, GA
ssuathletics.com

Tigers Battle Rams To The Last Whistle, Fall 31-20

Savannah, Ga. – A year ago, Savannah State University and Albany State University met with conference football supremacy at stake. Saturday night at Theodore A. Wright Stadium, the Tigers wanted to show they still belonged in the conversation. SSU has won only two games in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
lakecountrytoday.com

Georgia College and State University student dies in car accident

A Georgia College and State University student died Friday in an accident near Jackson as she was returning to campus from her hometown. According to a letter from school President Cathy Cox, the student was identified as Abigail Sovoie, a second-year Public Health major and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority member from Peachtree City.
JACKSON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church, Putnam County

Located near the Willard community, Reid’s Chapel Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation. No history is readily available, but the earliest burials I located in the small adjacent cemetery date to circa 1920.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
CENTERVILLE, GA
WBTW News13

3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Retired Dublin Trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies

DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
DUBLIN, GA
WKRG News 5

5 alleged gang members indicted in connection to 2021 Georgia murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021. The news release for Attorney General Chris Carr listed Corey Troupe, Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
EASTMAN, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County

The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.

