abc10.com
District attorney explains why it's hard to charge fentanyl dealers with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Wood wished he didn't have to do this interview. “We're here today because of the tragic death of my daughter, Victoria,” he told Political Reporter Morgan Rynor Tuesday afternoon. He called his 22-year-old daughter 'Tori' for short. “I love you, little bear, and I'll...
Man arrested in Yolo County pleads guilty to human smuggling: DOJ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more […]
davisvanguard.org
Woman Tells Off Judge and Defense Counsel in Mental Competency Hearing
WOODLAND, CA – A woman charged with public disorderly conduct came to Yolo County Superior Court last Friday morning for her mental competency hearing, and in a courtroom outburst made it clear to Judge Stephen Mock and her defense counsel she did not believe there was a need to be evaluated by a doctor.
Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago. “We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister. Elder was the one to be told by officials...
Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Restraining orders violated, burglary, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 12. Eric Anthony Valdez, 42, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on suspicion of petty theft, paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor bench warrant...
abc10.com
Suspected East Sacramento killer of former Capradio director appears in court
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr., hours after the shooting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
CBS News
Human smuggler caught after trying to extort money from family pleads guilty to charges
SACRAMENTO - A man pleaded guilty Monday to charges of unlawfully transporting noncitizens "without status." According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, on September 28, a Sacramento resident called law enforcement to report that a relative and a friend were being held due to a payment dispute over a human smuggling operation.
KCRA.com
Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
Toni Morgan identified as woman killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman is facing accusations of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash near Yuba City. The California High Patrol identified the woman as Serina Ali. Authorities say she was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline at a high speed south on...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday
SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20. Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
The Daily 10-24-22 Calif. boy who vanished was living with teacher for years, police say
A California public school teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The allegations made by law enforcement and the boy’s family are astonishing. • Police release new details on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion • Why the Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested
ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement. Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
CBS News
Accused East Sacramento shooter, Deasan Basser, Jr., in court Monday
A 23-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in East Sacramento will appear in court Monday. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of an Oct. 20 shooting as 70-year-old Charles Starzynski. Police believe the alleged shooter, Desean Basser, Jr., also robbed Starzynski.
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
krcrtv.com
Couple hospitalized after verbal argument leads to car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people who police say are in a relationship are hospitalized after a crash in Oroville on Tuesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department (OPD). Officers and fire personnel first responded to reports that a 2008 Ford Edge had crashed around 8 a.m. on Nelson...
