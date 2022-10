KEENE, N.H. – Authorities in Keene, New Hampshire have identified the two men killed in a plane crash Friday night. Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont and 41-year-old Lawrence Marchiony of Baldwinville, Massachusetts were in the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra when it crashed into an apartment building shortly after takeoff. No one in the building was hurt.

KEENE, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO