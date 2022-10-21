ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 5 Cal-USC Game To Kick Off At 7:30 PM

BERKELEY – Cal's Pac-12 road game at USC on Saturday, November 5 will kick off from United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 pm PT. ESPN will televise the contest. Cal won the 2021 game between the teams in Berkeley and also the most recent time...
Bears Face No. 8 Ducks Saturday Afternoon

BERKELEY -- California returns to FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive week on Oct. 29 for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 8 Oregon. The Golden Bears (3-4) and Ducks (6-1) are set to meet for the 85th time in history. Venue:. FTX Field at California...
