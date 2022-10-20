Read full article on original website
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
fox44news.com
Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35
Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
Several 18-wheelers flipped following severe weather in Williamson County
Several 18-wheelers were flipped on their side along the frontage road following severe weather in Williamson County.
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
Boil water notice issued for some Caldwell County customers
Aqua Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice Sunday for some communities within Caldwell County near Dale, according to a notice from Aqua Water.
Is life in Austin just ‘waiting in traffic’? Local group envisions a different future
Is traffic the future of Austin?
QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road
QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
fox7austin.com
Severe storm damage in Williamson County
There were reports of a possible tornado that touched down in the Jarrell area. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
Hays County continues to be hot bed for industrial projects with Stonefield 35 completion expected in mid-2023
Stonefield 35 broke ground in September and is expected to be completed in mid-2023. (Rendering courtesy EastGroup Properties) Real estate investment firm EastGroup Properties broke ground on an industrial park called Stonefield 35 on Sept. 12 at the corner of Robert S. Light Boulevard and I-35 in Buda. Sitting on a 21-acre lot of land, the project will consist of three rear-loaded industrial buildings totaling just over 275,000 square feet.
fox7austin.com
Boil water notice issued for parts of Bastrop after water-main break
BASTROP, Texas - Parts of Bastrop are under a boil water notice after a recent water-main break. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water to notify its customers to boil water prior to consumption. The affected area includes south of Legend Oaks Dr, on the west side...
What kind of mayor was Watson?
Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns
Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
fox7austin.com
Several thefts this month caught on camera in broad daylight
AUSTIN, Texas - Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. Halloween decorations fill the Wooten Neighborhood in North Austin, but one skeleton is now missing. On Thursday at around 6:00 p.m., the homeowner, Daniel Shepherd, said he went...
Austin Police identifies man killed in September auto-pedestrian crash on Loyola Lane
Police said paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died about three weeks later Oct. 16.
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
1 dead after crash in southeast Travis County
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.
Williamson County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Williamson County elections include school board races, county commissioners, judge and a series of propositions.
