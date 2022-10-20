ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Lizzie Fletcher for Texas’ 7th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Lizzie Fletcher to represent Texas' Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “As a...
TEXAS STATE
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Erin Houchin for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District

Jeffersonville, IN – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Erin Houchin to represent Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “As a...
INDIANA STATE

