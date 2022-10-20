In Wake of COVID Shot Being Added to CDC's Childhood Immunization Schedule, We The Patriots USA Seeks to Make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the State of New Jersey expanded its use of the company’s Public Safety solutions to communicate with residents across the state in times of emergency. The New Jersey State Police added Everbridge’s Resident Connection and Integrated Public Alert & Warning System IPAWS solutions to maximize the reach of their critical citizen alerts, allowing public safety officials to reach the state’s nine million residents in the event of a crisis such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005664/en/ State of New Jersey Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO