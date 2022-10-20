In Wake of COVID Shot Being Added to CDC's Childhood Immunization Schedule, We The Patriots USA Seeks to Make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Biden to get COVID-19 booster, unveil campaign to promote vaccines
Nearly 20 million Americans have gotten an updated COVID-19 booster, meaning less than 8% of those ages 12 and up are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
First on CNN: Most people feel socially connected as Covid-19 precautions ease, but many still need support, survey finds
For nearly two decades, Kristin Friberg has been a librarian with the Princeton Public Library in New Jersey, where one of her many roles is to lead local book groups. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she worried about the book club participants who had become friends over the years and the library regulars who would often stop in just to talk.
In the U.S., some 4.6 million people are disenfranchised due to a felony conviction
About 2% of the voting age population will be ineligible to vote this year due to state laws banning people with felony convictions from doing so.
Louisiana health officials discuss abortion exceptions
When is it okay to have an abortion? The Louisiana Department of Health is trying to clear up confusion on Louisiana’s abortion ban with a public hearing today.
State of New Jersey Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Everbridge, the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the State of New Jersey expanded its use of the company’s Public Safety solutions to communicate with residents across the state in times of emergency. The New Jersey State Police added Everbridge’s Resident Connection and Integrated Public Alert & Warning System IPAWS solutions to maximize the reach of their critical citizen alerts, allowing public safety officials to reach the state’s nine million residents in the event of a crisis such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005664/en/ State of New Jersey Expands Use of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)
Politicians Might Want To Get With The Program ASAP As Support For Cannabis Legalization Skyrockets
A new poll done by Monmouth University and released Monday afternoon found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans - fully 68 percent - support legalizing small amounts of cannabis for personal use, compared with just 26 percent who oppose it. The poll comes two weeks after President Biden issued a...
CNBC
Ivermectin — a drug once touted as a Covid treatment by conservatives — doesn't improve recovery much, clinical trial finds
A team of scientists affiliated with Duke University found that ivermectin does not meaningful improve the recovery of people with mild to moderate Covid. "These findings do not support the use of ivermectin in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19," they concluded. A previous study found that ivermectin does not...
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racism
Some Black physicians claimed they were terminated without justification. Others claimed they resigned of their own volition due to the untenable work climate.
This Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Is 'Fascinated' By Cannabis Facility Operations
New Hampshire state senator Dr. Tom Sherman (D), who is running for governor visited a cannabis cultivation facility in neighboring Milford, Massachusetts as part of his campaign. A supporter of legalizing recreational cannabis, Sherman's visit was organized to show how a similar system could work in New Hampshire where, he...
