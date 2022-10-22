ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman PM

By Miguel MEDINA, Vincenzo PINTO, Filippo MONTEFORTE, Francesco AMMENDOLA, Andreas SOLARO, Gildas Le Roux and Clement Melki
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cks3_0ihQo5do00
Giorgia Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy party is Eurosceptic and anti-immigration /Quirinale Press Office/AFP

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, promising to work closely with her international partners, despite the divergent views of her coalition allies.

The first woman to head an Italian government, Meloni took the oath before President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

"Ready to work with NATO, that is more than a military alliance: a bulwark of common values we'll never stop standing for," she tweeted in response to a message of congratulations from its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

And she was equally positive in her response to congratulations from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Italy is and will always be on the side of the brave people of Ukraine that is fighting for its freedom and for a rightful peace."

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party -- eurosceptic and anti-immigration -- won the September 25 legislative polls, but needed outside support to form a government.

But her pledge to work closely with NATO and back Ukraine contrasted with the stances of her partners in her coalition government, who are both considered close to Russia.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, is a long-time fan of President Vladimir Putin. So, too, is former premier Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia.

Berlusconi was this week heard in a leaked recording talking about his warm ties with Moscow and appearing to blame Russia's war in Ukraine on Zelensky.

- Salvini as deputy -

Meloni's appointment is an historic event for the eurozone's third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

It won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Meloni's 24-strong cabinet, including six women, suggests a desire to reassure Italy's partners. She appointed Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoiLq_0ihQo5do00
A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday /AFP/File

Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Salvini's League.

Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.

Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport, which will likely disappoint Salvini.

He wanted the role of interior minister, a post he previously held between 2018 and 2019. That went instead to a technocrat, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.

A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first cabinet meeting.

- 'Constructive cooperation' -

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Meloni.

"I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together," she tweeted on Saturday. European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola tweeted in Italian that "Europe needs Italy".

Von der Leyen and Meloni later held telephone talks, which the Commission chief described as "good", adding: "We will work together to address the critical challenges of our time, from Ukraine to energy."

US President Joe Biden congratulated Meloni and called Italy a "vital NATO ally and close partner".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Myfq_0ihQo5do00
League leader Matteo Salvini, Giorgia Meloni and former premier Silvio Berlusconi /AFP/File

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz also congratulated her on Twitter in English, adding: "I look forward to continue working closely together with Italy in EU, NATO and G7."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said it was a "big day for the European Right".

The talks to form a government had been overshadowed by disagreements with her two would-be coalition partners.

Italian news media made much of the recorded comments by Berlusconi praising Putin, remarks he insists have been taken out of context.

Salvini, too, is a long-time fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticised Western sanctions on Russia.

Despite her eurosceptic stance however, Meloni has been firm in her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.

But the tensions with her coalition partners are already raising questions as to whether she will be able to maintain a parliamentary majority in Italy's notoriously volatile parliamenary system.

- Challenges ahead -

Meloni's coalition wants to renegotiate Italy's portion of the EU's post-Covid recovery fund.

It argues the almost 200 billion euros ($197 billion) it expects to receive should take into account the current energy crisis, exacerbated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has hit supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by Draghi's government, and analysts say Meloni has limited room for manoeuvre.

Meloni had campaigned on a platform of "God, country and family", sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
AFP

'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front

The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
AFP

NATO warns Russia against 'dirty bomb' pretext

Russia must not escalate the conflict in Ukraine with false claims that Kyiv is planning to unleash a so-called "dirty bomb", the head of NATO warned Monday. The call was the latest in a string of conversations between Russian defence officials and counterparts from NATO countries, during which Moscow said, without providing evidence, that Kyiv was planning to deploy a dirty bomb.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

'Even if no one cares': Russia's lone liberal lawyer

In a Moscow court, lawyer Maria Eismont is looking on stunned at a losing battle: her client, a student accused of defaming Russia's military, is being called a "liar" and part of an anti-Russian "sect". Eismont asks the witness, naming cities in Ukraine where Russian troops are accused of carrying out atrocities.
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
AFP

UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Germany eyes reduced China stake in Hamburg port to end row

Germany's government is eyeing a compromise that would allow a Chinese firm to take a smaller-than-planned stake in a Hamburg container terminal, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected banning the sale outright. Chinese firms already hold stakes in other European ports but the EU's stance against Beijing has hardened since then.
AFP

Zelensky asks donors for $38 bn as Russia shells Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the international community to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his war-torn country, with Moscow's invasion badly hitting the economy. "It's a very significant amount of money, a $38 billion deficit," he added.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Rishi Sunak triumphs to become UK's new prime minister

Britain's incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed Monday to bring "stability and unity" at a time of economic crisis, after he was named the beleaguered Conservatives' new leader.  "We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he added.
AFP

Megayacht sparks warnings Hong Kong could become Russia haven

The recent visit of a Russian megayacht to Hong Kong has sparked warnings from corruption investigators that the city could become a haven for oligarchs and officials hiding from Western sanctions. David Webb, a Hong Kong activist investor, said the city will have "plenty of competition for being a safe haven, including Dubai and Singapore".
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Russian media figure flees to Lithuania

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian media figure and the daughter of Vladimir Putin's mentor, has fled her country for Lithuania, border officials in Vilnius said Wednesday, after Russian news agencies reported that she had become a suspect in an extortion case. Earlier in the day, Russia's TASS news agency reported that Sobchak had departed Moscow during the night, citing a police source that said she had travelled to Lithuania via Belarus.
AFP

Biden warns Russia any nuclear attack would be 'incredibly serious mistake'

US President Joe Biden warned Russia on Tuesday against using a nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine, saying such an escalation would be a grave error. Asked by reporters whether he thinks Russia is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack that it would then blame on Ukraine, Biden said: "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon."
AFP

Hungary PM in new anti-EU tirade amid protests by teachers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday attacked the EU over its Russia sanctions policy, while in Budapest, tens of thousands protested what they say is his neglect of the education sector. - Anti-government protest - In Budapest meanwhile, tens of thousands marched against Orban's education policies, angry at what they say is the underfunding of schools and the intimidation of teachers pressing for better conditions.
AFP

Germany allows controversial Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz resisted calls to ban the controversial sale outright over security concerns. The economy ministry said Wednesday that as part of the Cosco compromise, the Chinese firm would not be allowed to appoint senior staff members or have a veto right on strategic business decisions.
AFP

Ukraine slams Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims as 'dangerous' lies

Ukraine slammed Russia on Sunday for alleging Kyiv was planning to use a radioactive bomb in its own territory, calling the claims "dangerous" lies and prompting Western allies to warn Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict. But Ukraine and its Western allies swiftly dismissed Moscow's allegations, with the United States, Britain and France issuing a joint statement on Sunday rejecting Russia's "transparently false" claims.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

90K+
Followers
34K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy