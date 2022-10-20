Read full article on original website
Related
US Navy's latest and most advanced aircraft carrier deploys for first time
The US Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier left on its first deployment Tuesday from Norfolk, Virginia, designed to put the ship through its paces and exercise with allies in North America and Europe.
dronedj.com
Parrot, Drone Harmony partner for improved data collection missions
Two European UAV sector leaders have joined forces to permit Drone Harmony’s automated mission software to be used with ANAFI Ai aboard Parrot drones, improving data gathering performance on mapping and inspection flights. The partnership seeks to further strengthen the mapping, surveying, and inspection work of Parrot’s top-of-the-line, 4G-connected...
navalnews.com
Thales Working on Dipping Sonar Technology for UAVs
The focus for now: A small diameter cable... There are two key challenges in Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW): detecting without putting the ship – and its crew – in harm’s way; and being able to continuously track the submarine. Detecting and tracking, today, involves triangulating information received – initially – from a ship’s sonar with information received from sonobuoys and dipping sonars launched and operated by Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and ASW helicopters.
U.K. on Alert as China Taps British Pilots to Help Train for War With West
Chinese fighter pilots could be offered a leg-up in tactical know-how as they prepare to interdict U.S. and allied forces in a potential fight over Taiwan.
navalnews.com
EFFEBI naval shipyard presented its solutions at Euronaval 2022
“Euronaval is an unmissable event for us, and participating in this 28th edition is a great opportunity to present our latest projects and the partnerships we have strengthened over the last two years, which, as is widely known, have been very challenging, particularly in an equally challenging sector like the military one”.
navalnews.com
Video: Naval Group’s Vision of the Underwater World in the 2040s
In 2040, the surface of the oceans will be under permanent surveillance. Surface vessels will be accurately tracked and monitored. More than ever, the underwater world will be the site of covert operations where navies will have to:. Monitor wide underwater areas. Face stealth and evolutive threats. Operate submarines in...
Pacific Defense Awarded Contract for U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) Static Site Systems
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering products and solutions based on Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), announced that it has signed a contract with the U.S. Marines to deliver multiple SX-3000 systems in support of The MAGTF Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) static site system evaluation effort. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005378/en/ U.S. Marine operating communications equipment (Photo: Business Wire)
Meet Planar, the 7-seater hybrid air taxi from Korea
Korean eVTOL startup, Plana, has posted on social media that the company has completed a successful pre-A round fundraising for $9 million led to cumulative financing of $10 million, including the Seed phase. Plana CPO, Jinmo Lee, said, “We appreciate Schmidt, DSC Investment, Shinhan Asset Management, FuturePlay, Dt&Investment, Industrial Bank...
navalnews.com
Naval Group CANTO anti-torpedo system for the Philippines
On 1st December 2021, Naval Group was notified of its first contract in the Philippines by the Department of National Defence for the Philippine Navy. Naval Group will provide anti-torpedo defence system based on CANTO®/CONTRALTO® countermeasures solution to equip the two Jose Rizal-class frigates. CANTO® is the latest...
navalnews.com
Video: Rafael at Euronaval 2022
00:37 – RAFAEL’s C-DOME is the naval adaptation of the renowned, combat-proven IRON DOME, which, to-date, has achieved over 5000 combat interceptions. Operational with the Israeli Navy, C-DOME is designed to protect strategic naval and land assets against a wide variety of threats. 02:08 – C-GEM is designed...
navalnews.com
Royal Navy pursues EW recapitalization through MEWP
Representing a total investment of around £500 million, MEWP is a dual-track spiral acquisition intended to progressively update surface ship electronic surveillance, electronic warfare command and control (EWC2) and soft-kill capabilities over the next two decades. Initially focused on self-defense at the single ship level, it is planned that later increments will address task group EWC2 and force-level anti-ship missile defense (ASMD).
3DPrint.com
US Navy Fulfills First NATO Stock Number Orders for 3D Printed Parts
As active as has been the US military’s support for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, in general, the US Navy might be the branch whose progress has accelerated most quickly in 2022. The latest evidence of that was the announcement by the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Innovation Lab that it had printed 313 deck drain coamings to fulfill an order.
navalnews.com
Fincantieri Delivers Second PPA to Italian Navy
The PPAs are part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament and started in May 2015 (“Naval Law”) under the aegis of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).
navalnews.com
Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept
With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
navalnews.com
Camcopter S-100 Relays Sonobuoy Data during NATO Exercise
Thales and Schiebel validate the use of Schiebel’s CAMCOPTER® S-100 Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) to relay acoustic buoy surveillance during the NATO exercise REPMUS 2022. The underwater environment is becoming increasingly crowded and hostile; hence, navies must acquire more and more resources that are progressively responsive, flexible and interconnected.
navalnews.com
Taking defence to new depths
During the briefing, Saab highliged the key technologies it is developing to support navies in this domain. The explosions affecting the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, on 26 September, have been a wake-up call for many nations and nation’s navies: the underwater domain is no longer just the realm of Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW). It now extends all the way down to the seabed, where critical infrastructure such as communications cables, pipelines, renewable energy cables and data storage need protection.
Aviation International News
Hensoldt and Rafael Team for Luftwaffe Electronic Warfare Pod
Germany’s prime sensor solutions provider Hensoldt has joined forces with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel to develop an electronic warfare (EW) pod for the Eurofighter Typhoon. The agreement was signed in Tel Aviv on October 18 by Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller and Rafael’s president and CEO Yoav Har-Even.
Comments / 0