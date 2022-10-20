Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Related
wrif.com
Haunted Michigan Episode 4: Haunted Houses, Inns And Places In Southeast Michigan
Author Roxanne Rhoads is up first. She’s written a couple books and has a lot of scary stories to tell. She talks about the house she grew up in, as well as the house she currently lives in which she says is haunted. Her specialty in Michigan is in the Flint area. She had some wild tales from Flint, including talking about the Stockton house. A place she said she’d hear stuff, even though she’d be the only one in the building. She also told of a terrifying story that took place in her own bedroom! It was insane!!! Roxanne had some GREAT stories to put you on the edge of your seat.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Dave's Hot Chicken is giving out free chicken for Drake's 36th birthday
A hot chicken chain with locations in metro Detroit is celebrating Drake's birthday on Monday by giving away freebies. Drake fans and Dave's Hot Chicken lovers can get a free slider or tender at any location on Monday in honor of the rapper. View this post...
metroparent.com
Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
Detroit yoga instructor makes a name for himself doing ‘Trap Yoga,’ and it’s actually not as strange as it sounds
Meet us at the trap, we’re doing yoga with instructor Jamel Randall
Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit
Trinity Health Michigan in Livonia and University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor have entered a unique collaboration to bring advanced pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in […] The post Trinity Health and Michigan Medicine to Bring Pediatric Specialties to Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Eater
Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location
Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Ann Arbor
The story of Ann Arbor begins with the wives of the village’s two founders, both women sharing the name of Ann, and so Ann Arbor was formed. Since then, Ann Arbor has grown into a well-known and attractive city, largely due to the University of Michigan, founded in 1817. In 2008, Ann Arbor was ranked 27th out of 100 “America’s best small cities”. Read on to discover the best things to do in Ann Arbor.
Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market
(CBS DETROIT)- Over 110 breweries and 600 beers were featured at Saturday's 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival."The whole beer community is my favorite thing," says Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham.Graham says the comradery among craft beer drinkers is unmatched. The festival returns to Eastern Market where breweries across the entire state of Michigan show up to show beer connoisseurs what they're all about. "They're here tasting beers, having a good time, being with their friends. It's fun to watch people. Everybody's really friendly," Graham added.Victor Lambert has been a Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast Member since 2002, giving...
Detroit pastor celebrates 20 years on the job
(CBS DETROIT)- As people file into the Church of the Messiah on this Sunday, they greet their Pastor, Barry Randolph, to celebrate his 20 years on the job. For this East side Detroit church, it's not only about providing a religious sanctuary, it's been 20 years of being entrenched in the community. When not on the pulpit you might catch Pastor Barry leading anti-gun violence marches, meeting with community leaders, organizing job training, and more."One thing is for sure, Detroit has a lot of churches, and one of the things that we need to do is understand what all of the issues that Detroit faces," said Pastor Barry. "Everything from gun violence and crime, poverty, illiteracy, human trafficking, employment, all these different things we face. You've got to be on the front line. You've got to get out of the building, you've got to get uncomfortable and be willing to do what's necessary in order to move Detroit forward," said Pastor Barry. Pastor Barry says he is looking forward to many more years to come.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
metroparent.com
Halloween Scavenger Hunt – Free Printable
This year, one of our favorite Halloween activities is finding spooky yard displays in metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. We decided to make it a fun family activity for all with our Halloween Scavenger Hunt. This free printable list challenges families to find all the Halloween-themed decorations in their own...
Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries
A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
Comments / 0