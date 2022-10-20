ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wcbe.org

Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays

State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
cleveland19.com

University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
WDTN

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
Axios Columbus

2022 voters' guide: Ohio

Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. Voting in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new district and look...
cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
clevelandurbannews.com

Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com

Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
