cleveland19.com
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.
CDC wants COVID vaccine added to recommended list for kids — What it means for Ohio
A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of recommended vaccinations for children as young as six months.
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides update on coronavirus
The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
wcbe.org
Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays
State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
cleveland19.com
University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Digging deeper into Ohio Issue One — bail reform
Ahead of the November election, we break down what Issue One, which deals with bail and public safety, would do if passed in Ohio.
Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
What should be done about mail thefts and postal carrier holdups? Editorial Board Roundtable
A surge in sophisticated gangs engaging in bank and check fraud after stealing checks from the mail -- a crime wave enabled by armed robberies of postal carriers in Cleveland, its suburbs and elsewhere to steal their master “arrow keys” to U.S. Postal Service blue-box mailboxes -- has finally caught officials’ attention.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
1 dead, 10 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak after birds alert firefighters in Ohio
"He looked in and he saw four dead birds on the bottom of the cage."
Cuyahoga County men’s homeless shelter getting 100-bed expansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than a year after Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish forced homeless men out of an Independence hotel and onto the streets, his promise to increase bedspace at the county’s men’s shelter is coming to fruition. County council, last month, approved a nearly $4...
2022 voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. Voting in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new district and look...
cleveland19.com
10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
clevelandurbannews.com
Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com
Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
Taking a drive? Go see these colorful places
Strong winds have yet to knock out the bulk of maroon, orange and yellow hues adorning trees across the Buckeye state -- so if you're fiending for fall foliage this weekend, you're in luck.
1 death reported after 20 apartments evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide at Timber Top complex in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — What started as a call for a medical emergency at the Timber Top Apartments in the 1000 block of Rocky Brook Drive in Akron resulted in 20 units being evacuated after first responders detected high levels of carbon monoxide. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
wksu.org
Akron Public Schools Superintendent looks to tap into hybrid learning's potential post-pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote learning brought many challenges to K-12 schools, but it also unearthed new opportunities for how to better meet students where they are, particularly in public schools in underserved communities. That was the central point of Akron Public Schools superintendent Christine Fowler Mack’s...
