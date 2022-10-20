Read full article on original website
Two players ejected in scuffle between Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors
The Miami Heat's 112-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors was almost the secondary story from a game that was stopped for several minutes after a scuffle between Miami's Caleb Martin and Toronto's Christian Koloko.
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Toronto Raptors
The Heat improve to 1-2 after win against Raptors
Is Raptors’ Scottie Barnes playing vs. Heat
Scottie Barnes is the future of the Toronto Raptors. The reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to make a big leap in his second year to take the team to new heights. However, his sophomore season started off on the wrong foot when he sprained his ankle against the Heat. The question on fans’ mind right now is simple: is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Heat?
Knicks Dazzle vs. Magic in Second Straight Win
The magic is alive at Madison Square Garden. Fortunately for those gathered, the early sorcery stems from a metropolitan source rather than Central Florida. Julius Randle led the way with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, uniting with Jalen Brunson (21) and RJ Barrett (20) for 66 tallies en route to the New York Knicks' 115-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Combined with Friday's blowout win over Detroit, the Knicks (2-1) have formed their first winning streak of the 2022-23 season.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
The Atlanta Hawks had a light practice on Saturday and canceled their gameday shoot-around on Sunday morning. Despite the extra rest and no travel, the Hawks still looked lethargic against the Charlotte Hornets. With LaMelo Ball out with a sprained ankle, the Hornets shocked the Hawks 126-109. Not bad for...
Watch Knicks vs. Magic: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
The New York Knicks will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, New York and Orlando will really light up the scoreboard.
