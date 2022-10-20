ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Is Raptors’ Scottie Barnes playing vs. Heat

Scottie Barnes is the future of the Toronto Raptors. The reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to make a big leap in his second year to take the team to new heights. However, his sophomore season started off on the wrong foot when he sprained his ankle against the Heat. The question on fans’ mind right now is simple: is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Heat?
Knicks Dazzle vs. Magic in Second Straight Win

The magic is alive at Madison Square Garden. Fortunately for those gathered, the early sorcery stems from a metropolitan source rather than Central Florida. Julius Randle led the way with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, uniting with Jalen Brunson (21) and RJ Barrett (20) for 66 tallies en route to the New York Knicks' 115-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Combined with Friday's blowout win over Detroit, the Knicks (2-1) have formed their first winning streak of the 2022-23 season.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109

The Atlanta Hawks had a light practice on Saturday and canceled their gameday shoot-around on Sunday morning. Despite the extra rest and no travel, the Hawks still looked lethargic against the Charlotte Hornets. With LaMelo Ball out with a sprained ankle, the Hornets shocked the Hawks 126-109. Not bad for...
