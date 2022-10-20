ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Live updates from Cleveland’s home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers will play their first home game of the season tonight against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EDT. Donovan Mitchell will look to continue his hot streak. The three-time All-Star became the first player in franchise history to open a season with back-to-back 30-point performances.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Knicks vs. Magic: A Q&A With an Orlando Expert

The New York Knicks ensured that Madison Square Garden was the happiest place on Earth on Friday night, opening thier Manhattan slate with a blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons. Facing the middle leg of an early three-game homestand on Monday night, they'll look to keep the good vibes going when the winless Orlando Magic (0-3) visit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 54: Heartbreak in Death Valley

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 54, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange traveled south to take on Clemson and suffered its first loss of the season 27-21 despite leading by 11 going into the fourth quarter. The guys break down the loss including Sean Tucker's ...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy