Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Chicago Bulls in Zach LaVine's season debut at United Center
Yardbarker
Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107
CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
Three things learned from Indiana Pacers loss to 76ers in Philadelphia
The Pacers fell to 1-3 after their first loss on the road.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Live updates from Cleveland’s home opener
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers will play their first home game of the season tonight against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EDT. Donovan Mitchell will look to continue his hot streak. The three-time All-Star became the first player in franchise history to open a season with back-to-back 30-point performances.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Yardbarker
Knicks vs. Magic: A Q&A With an Orlando Expert
The New York Knicks ensured that Madison Square Garden was the happiest place on Earth on Friday night, opening thier Manhattan slate with a blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons. Facing the middle leg of an early three-game homestand on Monday night, they'll look to keep the good vibes going when the winless Orlando Magic (0-3) visit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
Yardbarker
Watch: New York Knicks POWER Past Orlando Magic | Full Game Highlights (October 24, 2022)
The New York Knicks defeat the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Highlights from October 24, 2022.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to pick up first road win of season vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Pacers face their biggest test of the season in Philadelphia tonight.
Magic And Knicks Starting Lineups
The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.
Patriots quarterback situation murkier than ever as controversy grows following loss to the Bears
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Monday night showdown was not what Patriots fans were hoping for, and they still don’t have any clear answer to the quarterback controversy. Head Coach Bill Belichick did say the game plan was to play both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. “We had planned...
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 54: Heartbreak in Death Valley
Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 54, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! The Orange traveled south to take on Clemson and suffered its first loss of the season 27-21 despite leading by 11 going into the fourth quarter. The guys break down the loss including Sean Tucker's ...
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. Now he is coming out of a thre
Comments / 0