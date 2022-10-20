Read full article on original website
All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror bundle prices
The next chapter in the tale of Dr. Junkenstein is here, meaning the celebration of Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event is finally underway. Junkenstein’s Bride takes over in this new event, which acts as the sequel to the annual Overwatch Halloween celebration. This also marks the first event for Overwatch 2 since its official release earlier this month, adding new seasonal cosmetics to the game—most of which can only be obtained via direct purchase from the in-game shop.
dotesports.com
Blizzard locks new Overwatch 2 Kiriko skin behind horrifyingly-priced bundle—and the community is anything but shocked
Perhaps the scariest part of Overwatch 2’s ongoing Halloween event is the pricing of cosmetics, particularly that of a highly-anticipated skin that cannot be purchased on its own. Two new skins were introduced alongside Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event today, giving haunting new looks to Junker Queen and Kiriko,...
dotesports.com
How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2
Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too. In particular, fans can...
dotesports.com
Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown are back in Overwatch 2 after bug fixes
Bastion, Torbjörn, and Junkertown have returned to Overwatch 2 today alongside the launch of Halloween Terror, the game’s first seasonal event. Both Bastion and Torbjörn are once again available to play in all modes. Previously, Torbjörn was restricted to Quick Play while Bastion was removed from the game entirely. Both heroes were removed for bug fixes on Oct. 10, according to Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment. Including today, they’ve both been absent for 15 days. Blizzard did not share what the bugs were or the problems they were causing, but the removal of both heroes from modes of play points to a fairly serious issue.
dotesports.com
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fans lash out at Respawn for ‘cash grab’ stickers
Apex Legends fans have been quick to voice their discontent over Stickers, a new type of cosmetic coming to the game in season 15. A Reddit post made by user Hell_Derpikky that contains only a screengrab of Stickers and the title “I have one question, why?” has taken off. The question was presumably directed at Apex developer Respawn Entertainment’s reveal of the new cosmetic, which will be available during the upcoming season 15. Each Sticker is considered an epic-rarity item and can be applied to players’ healing items.
dotesports.com
Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star
Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 gets new Twitch drops for season one
There’s a lot of exciting free things players can get through Twitch drops for season one of Overwatch 2, and players have already had a taste of some free things after the Kiriko Twitch drops that took place earlier this month. Now, players know that there are a few...
dotesports.com
The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks
Marvel Snap is the new Marvel Heroes and Villains collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios and available for free on mobile and PC via Steam. Matches are fast-paced and take place over six turns in which both players play their cards at one of three famous locations available in each battle.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event goes live with new skins, modes, and mayhem galore
Overwatch 2 has just launched its very first seasonal event: Halloween Terror. The event is based on previous Halloween Terror events in the original Overwatch. Players can once again take on the villainous Dr. Junkenstein in the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode, which sees players defeating waves of Zomnics in an attempt to save Eichenwalde. Halloween Terror 2022 is also introducing a new PvE mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride that paints Sombra as the big bad villain.
dotesports.com
How to get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Go
Adding Zorua into Pokémon Go was supposed to be a fun surprise for fans, but shortly after it was shadow-dropped, Niantic removed it due to a bug related to how players encounter it. Zorua was planned to be catchable on Oct. 25 via the first five and last five...
dotesports.com
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches
Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
dotesports.com
Can Zorua and Zoroark be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
One of the most popular Pokémon species among Dark-type fans is Zorua, along with its evolution Zoroark. The Tricky Fox from Unova was first released with Generation V of the main series games, Pokémon Black and White, and got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Hisuian Zoroark is also featured in the animated mini-series Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, which launched in mid-2022.
dotesports.com
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
dotesports.com
Is Modern Warfare 2 crossplay?
Call of Duty fans who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were given early access to the game’s campaign mode ahead of the game’s Oct. 28 release date. One of the biggest questions players have about the upcoming full release of the game is if the game will crossplay in the game, considering the feature connects players from all different kinds of devices to play together. Let’s dive into the topic, shall we?
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ newest trailer may have teased the return of one of its most infamous items
The audio design for weapons in a game like Apex Legends is immensely important. Players approaching a fight who can hear guns like RE-45s or EVA-8s will think about the same fight completely differently if they hear something like a Kraber. Each gun has a unique sound, and that’s further compounded by many of the game’s hop ups, which also give guns a distinct sound apart from the normal base weapon.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 will give players the option of using 2 Field Upgrades after reaching a certain level in multiplayer—but at a big cost
With the full release of Modern Warfare 2 comes the full release of the game’s customization system, from weapon platforms to class customization. During the game’s open beta, players could level up and unlock certain weapon platforms, attachments, and other items, but only up to a certain point. Much of the game’s possible additions to your loadout of choice remained locked, making sure players still have something to look forward to.
dotesports.com
Song of Nunu explained: Release date, story, and more
Developed by Tequila Works in collaboration with Riot Forge, Song of Nunu is the latest game from the player and developer-focused publisher. Originally scheduled for a March 30, 2022 release, Song of Nunu has now seemingly been delayed until a later date. But what exactly do we know about the game? And is it worth adding to your wishlist?
dotesports.com
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite
Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
