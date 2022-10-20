ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Houston Chronicle

GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by...
