dailytitan.com
Volleyball triumphs past UC Riverside
In a hard-fought five-set bout, Cal State Fullerton women’s volleyball team reigned victorious over the UC Riverside Highlanders, 3-2, on Saturday. The Titans improve to 11-7 overall and 5-5 in both conference play and games on the road. They are fifth in the Big West standings. Outside hitters Lyla...
dailytitan.com
CSUF clinches Big West postseason after 2-0 win in Hawaii
In a bounce-back game, Cal State Fullerton women’s soccer beat the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, 2-0, on Sunday night, clinching an appearance in the Big West postseason. The Titans improved to 5-2-2 against Big West opponents and 8-5-5 overall. In the first half, Titans goalkeeper Mia Ranson...
dailytitan.com
Men's golf ties for 9th in Stockton
After three rounds, Cal State Fullerton men’s golf tied for ninth place with an overall score of 1-over-par 853 at the Visit Stockton Invitational this weekend. Grand Canyon University finished at the top of the team leaderboard with a 22-under-par 830 score. George Washington University’s Jakub Hrinda took first...
dailytitan.com
Sacramento State hands Titans first home loss of the season
In a game that was decided in the final seconds, Cal State Fullerton men’s soccer suffered their first home loss of the season, 1-0, against the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday. After Titans defender Mason Lamb committed a foul in the 90th minute, Hornets defender Genaro Alfaro kicked the...
dailytitan.com
Women's cross country places 4th in home invitational
Hosting the John Elders Invite on Friday, Cal State Fullerton women’s cross country team finished in fourth place in the 5K race with 101 points. The men did not place, with only three runners participating in the 8K race. Valor Track Club, a USA Track and Field adult and...
dailytitan.com
Fullerton forum connects candidates with local community
Orange County candidates called attention to the lack of diversity among Orange County judges at the candidate meet and greet forum last Monday. The event was hosted by Fullerton College, Neighborhoods United for Fullerton and the Fullerton Observer. With three weeks left until the election, Fullerton residents had a chance...
dailytitan.com
Arboretum seasonal harvest promotes food security at CSUF
The Fullerton Arboretum held its seasonal harvest last Thursday morning, where students and volunteers harvested fruits to give to the student community. Amy Bulone, the grounds horticulturist, said the arboretum picks fruit every Thursday morning, but only one or two people are available to pick fruit. She said it was great there was such a large group of people to help at the event.
dailytitan.com
Discriminatory graffiti found in CSUF residence hall
Offensive graffiti was posted on the doors of three rooms in Holly Hall on Cal State Fullerton’s campus Friday morning, according to a campus-wide statement by student affairs. Larry Martin, the executive director for Housing and Residential Engagement and the Titan Experience, said that three informational placards and a...
dailytitan.com
Fullerton keeps fire department; reduces services to community
Despite pleas from the fire department, the Fullerton City Council declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but authorized a plan that will temporarily offer less services while the department works to strengthen its resources. Last Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 against joining the fire authority and chose to...
