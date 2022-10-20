The Fullerton Arboretum held its seasonal harvest last Thursday morning, where students and volunteers harvested fruits to give to the student community. Amy Bulone, the grounds horticulturist, said the arboretum picks fruit every Thursday morning, but only one or two people are available to pick fruit. She said it was great there was such a large group of people to help at the event.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO