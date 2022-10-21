Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Second Child After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with husband Samuel Cusick! The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Monday. "Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she captioned a picture of her holding up a sonogram while standing next to her husband and their 23-month-old daughter, Sage. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily."
Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday With Family Photo, Orlando Bloom Gushes Over His Fiancée
Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with her two loves! On Tuesday, the "Roar" singer turned 38 and had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by her side. "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," the birthday...
'Will & Grace' Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally React to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy Conan O'Brien's California Home for $14.5 Million
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship! A source tells ET that the newlyweds have purchased Conan O'Brien's home in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million. According to TMZ, the house is 2,142-square-feet and overlooks the ocean. Carpinteria is just south of Santa Barbara, California,...
Christina Perri Welcomes 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' with Husband Paul Costabile
A day for joy! Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, have welcomed a baby girl!. The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of herself and her baby girl, whom they welcomed on Saturday. "She’s here!" Perri captioned the post. "With a whole...
'The Resident': Matt Czuchry, Jane Leeves and Co-Stars on 100 Episodes and Wedding Bells (Exclusive)
The Resident is getting the royal treatment for its 100th episode! Fox's medical drama celebrates the TV milestone with Tuesday's episode, which features the much anticipated wedding between Kit and Bell. ET was exclusively on the Atlanta set in September with the cast as they filmed the monumental hour, and they reflected on what the accomplishments means for the show -- and for them personally.
'Winter House': Paige DeSorbo Seeks Advice From Amanda Batula on Handling 'Baby' Craig Conover (Exclusive)
Amanda Batula is seemingly earning a little extra respect from Paige DeSorbo. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's all-new episode of Winter House, Paige and Amanda sit down for a little heart to heart, where Amanda asks Paige how she feels about the Vermont vacation experience so far. It's the longest stretch of time Paige has spent with boyfriend Craig Conover, and it quickly becomes clear, Paige needs advice from Amanda. She's spent her entire Summer House life defending (and sometimes deflecting) her now-husband, Kyle Cooke's, antics.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Miss Piggy Roasts Ken Jeong and His Famously 'Cold' Guesses (Exclusive)
Miss Piggy is ready to roast, and she's bringing some heat! The beloved Muppets star is taking part in The Masked Singer's upcoming Muppets Night celebration, and joining in the tradition of making fun of Ken Jeong. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode, Miss Piggy -- who is...
Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Best Wedding Memory and First 'Full House' Anniversary Without Bob Saget (Exclusive)
Jodie Sweetin was a glowing newlywed when she stopped by Universal Studios to guest co-host Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress said "I do" to her longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, in July, and she recalled her fondest moment from her intimate Malibu wedding day. "My favorite memory of that...
Wayne Brady Mourns Leslie Jordan and Details Difficult 'DWTS' Week (Exclusive)
Wayne Brady is reflecting on the legacy of the late Leslie Jordan. Following Monday's challenging Dancing With the Stars, Brady spoke backstage with ET's Matt Cohen about the actor and comedian -- who died Monday morning at age 67. "I was fortunate enough to interview Leslie during the pandemic [and]...
Grace Van Patten Addresses Rumors She's Dating 'Tell Me Lies' Co-Star Jackson White (Exclusive)
Grace Van Patten will neither confirm nor deny if she has an off-screen romance with Jackson White. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 25-year-old Tell Me Lies actress, who stayed mostly mum about her personal relationship with her co-star on the Hulu series. "Fans should just leave it up for...
Leslie Jordan's Dead: From Harry Styles to Dolly Parton, the Beloved Actor's 5 Best Celeb Stories
Leslie Jordan racked up some good stories throughout his life. The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, met many famous faces throughout his decades-long career. In honor of his life, ET is looking back at the five best, most star-studded interactions...
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Reunion Backlash
Andy Cohen is taking accountability and owning it! Almost a week after part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired, the Bravo host publicly addressed the backlash to his handling of an intense moment between Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna. "Everybody's been talking about the...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son Papa Bear's 2nd Birthday With Over-the-Top 'Minions' Party
Nicki Minaj rang in her son's second birthday with an animated affair! The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper went all-out with a Minions-themed backyard bash on Monday in honor of the occasion. "On 9/30/22 you turned 2," Minaj wrote in tribute to her little one, Papa Bear, whom she shares with...
Star Jones Weighs In on Whether She Would Return to 'The View' (Exclusive)
Star Jones loved her time on The View -- but it’s not enough to get her to quit her day job. “I have so much fun with the girls,” Jones told ET on Saturday during the WACO Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. “But as the new judge on Divorce Court, my hands are completely full."
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Gets a Sweet Belly Kiss From Tom Pelphrey at the Pumpkin Patch
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey brought their little pumpkin-in-the-oven to the patch! The cute couple and parents-to-be enjoyed an autumn day date at a pumpkin patch, sharing a series of sweet snaps from the outing. The pregnant Meet Cuteactress cradles her baby bump in the photos, including one in which...
