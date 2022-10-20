Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida Celebrates Fall 2022 on Thursday, October 20, 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fallen hero is being remembered. Dozens of bikers came together Saturday to parade Panama City Beach in honor of Sergeant Kevin Kight. Kight was killed in the line of duty in 2015, after being shot during a traffic stop. More than 15 years has passed since his death, however, his legacy lives on through the Kevin Kight Memorial Bike Parade. The parade takes place twice a year during the Thunder Beach Rally.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO