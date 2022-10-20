Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida Celebrates Fall 2022 on Thursday, October 20, 2022

Read full article on original website
fosterfollynews.net
Sarah Moody of Bascom, Florida to Wed Jordan Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022 in Chipley
Sarah Elizabeth Moody, of Bascom, Florida will wed Jordan Lee Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022. Moody is a graduate of Malone High School and alumnus of Florida Panhandle Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Smothers, a lifelong resident of Chipley, graduated from Chipley High School and is...
WJHG-TV
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Rd. to Rustin Dr. Closed Beginning Monday, October 24
Washington County Public Works has advised Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Road to Rustin Drive is now closed on Monday, October 24, 2022 until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact Washington County Public Works at 850-638-6280. Connie Welch, FPEM, EM Coordinator, Washington County Emergency Management. 2300 Pioneer...
fosterfollynews.net
Tracy Andrews and Florida Power & Light Grants Vernon and Chipley, Florida Schools $10,000
On behalf of the Florida Power & Light Co. Teacher Classroom Grant Program, Ms. Tracy Andrews presented a $10,000 check in support of Vernon and Chipley schools at the Thursday, October 20, 2022 Washington County School Board meeting.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Record Breaking Crowds at 69th Annual Cubmobile Derby at National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan on October 22, 2022
A record-breaking number of entrants enjoyed the 69th Annual Cubmobile Derby on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan, Alabama, as seen in Part 1 of these photos by Paul Goulding Photography. Trophies and cash prizes are awarded in this event, a totally volunteer-driven opportunity...
WJHG-TV
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
WJHG-TV
Fallen hero memorialized during Thunder Beach Fall Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fallen hero is being remembered. Dozens of bikers came together Saturday to parade Panama City Beach in honor of Sergeant Kevin Kight. Kight was killed in the line of duty in 2015, after being shot during a traffic stop. More than 15 years has passed since his death, however, his legacy lives on through the Kevin Kight Memorial Bike Parade. The parade takes place twice a year during the Thunder Beach Rally.
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissoner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
WJHG-TV
High School Volleyball State Tournament Brackets Released
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school volleyball has reached the post season and several Panhandle teams now prepare to make a run for a state title.
Murder trial begins in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury was selected Monday afternoon for a man accused of killing his wife. Daniel Belc allegedly shot his wife in March of 2018. He then allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car and drove around until a family member convinced Belc to turn himself in to […]
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle
146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
niceville.com
Bakery Festival is Nov. 13 in DeFuniak Springs
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – The 2022 Epic Bakery Festival is coming to Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year on Sunday, November 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event...
cityoflynnhaven.com
Annual Trunk or Treat Carnival 2022
This family-fun event will be held on Monday, October 31st, from 5:30–8:00 PM at Sharon Sheffield Park. Approximately 35 trunks from around Bay County will be lined up on the outskirts of Sharon Sheffield Park and offer children a safe place to trick-or-treat! The carnival is free to the public and other highlights include music, food trucks and the following activities:
PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
