The report of a disturbance on Anderson Street in Chipley ended in the arrest of 21-year-old, Qui’Sean Assad Florence of DeFuniak Springs. Around 12:30 p.m., October 23rd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chipley Police Department responded to the residence after receiving reports of a disturbance.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO