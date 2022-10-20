ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonifay, FL

Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Rd. to Rustin Dr. Closed Beginning Monday, October 24

Washington County Public Works has advised Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Road to Rustin Drive is now closed on Monday, October 24, 2022 until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact Washington County Public Works at 850-638-6280. Connie Welch, FPEM, EM Coordinator, Washington County Emergency Management. 2300 Pioneer...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Qui’Sean Assad Florence, 21 of DeFuniak Springs Arrested for Controlled Substance, Intent to Sell, Possession of Weapon While Committing Felony

The report of a disturbance on Anderson Street in Chipley ended in the arrest of 21-year-old, Qui’Sean Assad Florence of DeFuniak Springs. Around 12:30 p.m., October 23rd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chipley Police Department responded to the residence after receiving reports of a disturbance.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Part 1- Record Breaking Crowds at 69th Annual Cubmobile Derby at National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan on October 22, 2022

A record-breaking number of entrants enjoyed the 69th Annual Cubmobile Derby on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan, Alabama, as seen in Part 1 of these photos by Paul Goulding Photography. Trophies and cash prizes are awarded in this event, a totally volunteer-driven opportunity...
DOTHAN, AL

