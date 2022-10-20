Read full article on original website
Sarah Moody of Bascom, Florida to Wed Jordan Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022 in Chipley
Sarah Elizabeth Moody, of Bascom, Florida will wed Jordan Lee Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022. Moody is a graduate of Malone High School and alumnus of Florida Panhandle Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Smothers, a lifelong resident of Chipley, graduated from Chipley High School and is...
Washington County, Florida Emergency Operations Advises Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Rd. to Rustin Dr. Closed Beginning Monday, October 24
Washington County Public Works has advised Old Bonifay Road from Griffin Road to Rustin Drive is now closed on Monday, October 24, 2022 until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact Washington County Public Works at 850-638-6280. Connie Welch, FPEM, EM Coordinator, Washington County Emergency Management. 2300 Pioneer...
Qui’Sean Assad Florence, 21 of DeFuniak Springs Arrested for Controlled Substance, Intent to Sell, Possession of Weapon While Committing Felony
The report of a disturbance on Anderson Street in Chipley ended in the arrest of 21-year-old, Qui’Sean Assad Florence of DeFuniak Springs. Around 12:30 p.m., October 23rd, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Chipley Police Department responded to the residence after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Part 1- Record Breaking Crowds at 69th Annual Cubmobile Derby at National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan on October 22, 2022
A record-breaking number of entrants enjoyed the 69th Annual Cubmobile Derby on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan, Alabama, as seen in Part 1 of these photos by Paul Goulding Photography. Trophies and cash prizes are awarded in this event, a totally volunteer-driven opportunity...
