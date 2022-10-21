Match 22: Utah (12-9, 5-5 Pac-12) vs. USC (16-5, 8-2 Pac-12) Friday, Oct. 28 | 6 p.m. MT. Match 23: Utah (12-9, 5-5 Pac-12) vs. Oregon State (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) Utah Volleyball returns to the Jon M. Huntsman Center to begin the second half of Pac-12 play against No. 24 USC and UCLA. The Utes will host USC to start the weekend on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City. The match will be televised on Pac-12 Mountain, and there will be trick-or-treating in the concourse prior to the match. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the match Friday night. Utah will host UCLA for its Dark Mode match on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m. MT to wrap up the weekend. There will be free black Utah beanies given away and fans are encouraged to wear black.

