Salt Lake City, UT

utahutes.com

Midweek Notebook: Utes Finishing Prep for Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 Utah football team is back to business, coming off its bye week and Pullman-bound for a Pac-12 Conference matchup at Washington State's Gesa Field. The Utes will depart Salt Lake City on Wednesday, ready for the program's 100th regular season conference game since joining the league in 2011.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Women’s Swim & Dive Starts Home Slate Against UCLA, USC

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women's swimming and diving team is preparing to begin the program's home slate with back-to-back meets at the Ute Natatorium, the first one on Friday when they'll host the No. 20 UCLA Bruins for a contest set to begin at 1 p.m., followed by an 11 a.m. clash with the No. 8 USC Trojans on Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Volleyball Hosts #24 USC and UCLA To Begin Second Half of Pac-12 Play

Match 22: Utah (12-9, 5-5 Pac-12) vs. USC (16-5, 8-2 Pac-12) Friday, Oct. 28 | 6 p.m. MT. Match 23: Utah (12-9, 5-5 Pac-12) vs. Oregon State (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) Utah Volleyball returns to the Jon M. Huntsman Center to begin the second half of Pac-12 play against No. 24 USC and UCLA. The Utes will host USC to start the weekend on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City. The match will be televised on Pac-12 Mountain, and there will be trick-or-treating in the concourse prior to the match. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the match Friday night. Utah will host UCLA for its Dark Mode match on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m. MT to wrap up the weekend. There will be free black Utah beanies given away and fans are encouraged to wear black.
LOS ANGELES, CA
utahutes.com

Utah Ski Teams, Former Coach to Receive Awards on October 26

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Ski Teams will be presented with the History-Maker Award at the 2022 Ski Affair, as the annual gala benefitting the Ski and Snow Sports Archives returns as put on by the by the University of Utah's J. Willard Marriott Library. Additionally, the late Pat Miller, who served as Utah's director of skiing from 1976-99, will be recognized posthumously as the S.J. Quinney Honoree.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

