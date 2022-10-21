Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A Cambodian Exhibit is Featured at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
utahutes.com
Midweek Notebook: Utes Finishing Prep for Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 Utah football team is back to business, coming off its bye week and Pullman-bound for a Pac-12 Conference matchup at Washington State's Gesa Field. The Utes will depart Salt Lake City on Wednesday, ready for the program's 100th regular season conference game since joining the league in 2011.
utahutes.com
Women’s Swim & Dive Starts Home Slate Against UCLA, USC
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women's swimming and diving team is preparing to begin the program's home slate with back-to-back meets at the Ute Natatorium, the first one on Friday when they'll host the No. 20 UCLA Bruins for a contest set to begin at 1 p.m., followed by an 11 a.m. clash with the No. 8 USC Trojans on Saturday.
utahutes.com
Utah Volleyball Hosts #24 USC and UCLA To Begin Second Half of Pac-12 Play
Match 22: Utah (12-9, 5-5 Pac-12) vs. USC (16-5, 8-2 Pac-12) Friday, Oct. 28 | 6 p.m. MT. Match 23: Utah (12-9, 5-5 Pac-12) vs. Oregon State (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) Utah Volleyball returns to the Jon M. Huntsman Center to begin the second half of Pac-12 play against No. 24 USC and UCLA. The Utes will host USC to start the weekend on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City. The match will be televised on Pac-12 Mountain, and there will be trick-or-treating in the concourse prior to the match. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the match Friday night. Utah will host UCLA for its Dark Mode match on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m. MT to wrap up the weekend. There will be free black Utah beanies given away and fans are encouraged to wear black.
utahutes.com
Utah Completes Fall Schedule With Final Round of Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – The University of Utah men's golf team capped their fall schedule on Tuesday with the final round of the Isleworth Collegiate, placing 13th while Javier Barcos recorded the top score for the Utes, finishing in a tie for 20th. "It was a disappointing way to finish...
utahutes.com
#14 Utah Football Heads To Washington State For Thursday Night Game
The No. 14 University of Utah Football team is set for a Thursday night matchup in the Pacific Northwest, taking on the Washington State Cougars on Thursday, Oct. 27. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. MT, airing on FS1. FOLLOW ALONG. Fans can get behind the scenes views...
utahutes.com
León, Barcos Move Up During Second Round of Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Martín León and Javier Barcos both shot 4-under and the University of Utah men's golf team was 2-under in the second round of the Isleworth Collegiate, which took place on Monday at the Isleworth Country Club. "Today was a lot better round overall," said...
utahutes.com
Utah Ski Teams, Former Coach to Receive Awards on October 26
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Ski Teams will be presented with the History-Maker Award at the 2022 Ski Affair, as the annual gala benefitting the Ski and Snow Sports Archives returns as put on by the by the University of Utah's J. Willard Marriott Library. Additionally, the late Pat Miller, who served as Utah's director of skiing from 1976-99, will be recognized posthumously as the S.J. Quinney Honoree.
