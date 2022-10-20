Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Multiple operations involving federal agents
Thanks for the tips. Shown in our photo are some of the law-enforcement vehicles that were blocking a section of 26th SW between Findlay and Brandon this morning, one of at least four West Seattle locations where readers have reported seeing operations involving federal agents. FBI agents in marked jackets were still on scene at this one when we went by, and would confirm only that it was a warrant situation. (As indicated by the one marked vehicle in our photo, a Washington State Patrol K-9 team was involved as well.) Other locations where readers reported federal agents included 16th SW in Riverside – where a reader also was told it was warrant service, and where “flashbangs” were heard – 21st SW on Puget Ridge, and near Riverview Playfield. We have inquiries out to both federal and local agencies and will update with whatever we hear back.
READER REPORT: Abandoned bicycle at former RV-encampment site
This bike was abandoned at a spot on Alaska between Delridge and 25th Ave SW, where an encampment was until last night. I figure it is probably stolen, so I thought I’d share with y’all in case someone is looking for it. This is across from the ex-South...
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Meeds Manor is back!
(Photos courtesy Meeds Manor) In our West Seattle Halloween spotlight tonight, Meeds Manor is back! Jessica Meeds explains that the house at 45th and Stevens has “a new set =up in the front yard with a carnEVIL theme, but the rest you will have to come see for yourself!”
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat returns this Saturday
(WSB photo, October 2021) That’s the crew at Outer Space Seattle during last year’s first-ever Alki Beach Trick-or-Treat event. They just sent word it’s returning this year – 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (October 29th). Seven Alki businesses are sponsoring (with more participating) – here’s the map:
FOUND DOG: Taken to shop – October 24, 2022 5:01 pm
We had a customer come into our store (Admiral Mud Bay) earlier today with a poor stray puppy that she had found. We’re pretty sure the dog has a home somewhere in West Seattle as it was pretty well groomed and was very sweet. We think she’s some sort of Shih Tzu mix but obviously we can’t sure by eye.
Reply To: Dogs in STORES!!
West Seattle dog owners who decide which laws are important really turned me off to dog ownership. I have never seen anything like it. Oh, you don’t like my Pit Bull off leash in your front yard near your toddler while I’m walking them? Must be something wrong with you if you don’t love my dog. Oh, you don’t like my dog running at your family when you are playing at a school play area? You must hate dogs.
UPDATE: Third crash in 4 days on westbound West Seattle Bridge by 99 ramp
Waikikigirl October 25, 2022 (3:13 pm) I wonder was “something” applied on the road in that spot from the repair work or is it just “speed” and all the dry weather we’ve had?. WSB October 25, 2022 (3:26 pm) In our various visits during the...
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 11 options
(Dawn Redwood cone, photographed by Rosalie Miller) Happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:. BLOCK DROP: Find DIY cleaning supplies – and drop off what your cleanup collects – at High Point’s Juneau P-Patch (32nd/Juneau), until 6 pm. CITY BUDGET: First of three...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday toplines
7:19 AM: SFD is responding to an incident at 35th/Avalon. 7:40 AM: Texter says a police response is blocking 26th between Brandon and Findlay. 8:21 AM: This was a warrant service, and not the only one around the area. We are following up. Earlier:. WEATHER. Cloudy with rain at times,...
Fauntleroy Fall Festival, Makers’ Market, Ski Swap, more for your West Seattle Sunday
Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide, here’s what’s up today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT says it’ll close the southbound outside lane of West Marginal Way SW between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse for two weeks starting today to collect traffic data before building the planned protected bike lane … The Highland Park Way hill had unannounced repaving on Saturday, so work might be continuing there today…. Added 11 am: Crews are working at California/Findlay too, painting some of the intersection changes we’ve been reporting on.
West Seattle man on long road to recovery from serious injuries suffered in crash
Was out celebrating the Mariners‘ comeback playoff victory when something happened while he was riding an electric scooter. He was found seriously injured in the Jefferson Square area around quarter till six and rushed to the hospital. There, he was diagnosed with injuries including 8 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and head injuries. He has been in the hospital ever since, and facing a long road to recovery. Bill is a longtime custom furniture designer and craftsman who had recently moved to West Seattle with his wife Sarah More. Friends have been crowdfunding for them; one of those friends, Casey, contacted us, and says, “Anyone who knows Bill knows that he is a hilarious, intelligent, and fun guy who has a great love for his wife and nieces and nephews. Bill loves living in Seattle and exploring the city and the outdoors including hiking and kayaking. We are hoping and praying that he will recover and be able to return to doing the things he loves.” Casey says that after two weeks, Bill was moved today from the ICU and into Critical Care – “his brain injury has been classified as severe. He remains confused about what is going on and what happened to him. He has regained movement on his left side, which is really fortunate.” What exactly happened that night, she says, they’re not sure – “It only adds to the tragedy to not know exactly what happened” – but they do know Bill and his wife need help with expenses as he heals; anyone interested in helping can go here.
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Makers’ Market @ High Point Commons Park
Those are some of the two-dozen-plus vendor booths surrounding the meadow at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham, south of the Bee Garden) this afternoon, first time the Makers’ Art Market has set up in this location. Each booth holds a different artist/creator/small business. We talked to three during our brief visit – Emily and Cole screen-print their Thic Boyz insulation items in their West Seattle garage:
COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest
Next weekend will be part of a four-day Halloween celebration, Friday through Monday, and the biggest event of all will be on Sunday (October 30th) in The Junction – the return of the full-fledged Harvest Fest. In the first pandemic year, 2020, the West Seattle Junction Association assembled and sold Harvest Fest boxes so families could enjoy seasonal fun at home; last year, The Junction hosted in-person trick-or-treating. This year, all the festival fun is back – costume parade, trick-or-treating, activities, chili cookoff, pie-eating contest – and new fun has been added, including a cornhole tournament, mainstage music, and square dancing. The West Seattle Farmers’ Market will still be happening at its regular time in its regular location – California SW between Oregon and Alaska – and the street closures will expand to California between Alaska and Edmunds and Alaska between 42nd and 44th. The festival hours will be 11 am-5 pm Sunday (the Farmers’ Market is 10 am-2 pm as usual). If you’re interested in the cornhole tournament – prizes! – team registration is still open last we heard; use this form. For everything else, just show up (all the spots in the pie-eating contest are taken, by the way). Even more Harvest Fest details are in our most-recent preview. (And you can plan your whole Hallo-weekend with our West Seattle Halloween Guide!)
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info
On-and-off rain expected today, high in the 50s, breezy afternoon/evening. We’ve had almost three-quarters of an inch of rain so far, but that’s close to two inches below what’s normal for October. ROAD WORK AND RELATED NOTES. -As noted last night, the California/Findlay pedestrian signal is now...
Options for the rest of your West Seattle Monday
Here’s what’s on the schedule for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open 10 am-6 pm today, with just six days left for you to see the Southwest Artist Showcase display. CRAFTING...
HELPING: Volunteers assist at Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in South Delridge
Another infusion of volunteer help was at work this past Saturday at Habitat for Humanity‘s Highland Terrace project in South Delridge. The site in the 9000 block of 15th SW will hold six “permanently affordable” two- and three-bedroom homes that’ll be complete by next summer, to be owned by families earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Future homeowners help with the construction, too – Penny was among those working at the site on Saturday:
PHOTOS: Fauntleroy Fall Festival returns!
2:16 PM: Until 5 pm – you’re invited to the return of the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, free fall fun on both sides of the 9100 block of California SW, inside and outside Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Fauntleroy Schoolhouse/Hall at Fauntleroy. The activities list is here; the event schedule (for...
