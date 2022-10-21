A year after storm ended Rotary Lights, La Crosse nonprofit promotes increased food drive, changes traffic pattern into park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
wizmnews.com
County Board Vice Chair, Couleecap’s Kim Cable on homeless situation in La Crosse
A week away from the “campground” for unsheltered at Houska Park in La Crosse ending, county board vice chair Kim Cable joined WIZM on Tuesday, to discuss the homeless situation in the area. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online...
thecountyline.net
Vehicle hits fence, gravestone markers at Mount Tabor Cemetery
A single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the town of Forest, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears. Jesse William Sherer, 26, of Norwalk was operating a mid-sized SUV northbound on County Highway V, north of Mount Tabor, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and guardrail end. The vehicle also struck a fence and several gravestone markers at the Mount Tabor Cemetery.
wizmnews.com
Local police study committee gets backing from La Crosse DA
La Crosse County’s top prosecutor expresses his support for county watchdog groups that look into police practices. District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the county study committee on policing Tuesday that it’s good to have a panel which can investigate complaints from the public. The idea of a policing...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
wizmnews.com
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
wizmnews.com
Rescuers free construction worker from under fallen wall being built at store in Pigeon Falls
A construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. A concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls, and a 26-year-old man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
wizmnews.com
Norskedalen’s Ghosts and Toasts fundraising tasting event this Saturday
Two big events to celebrate Halloween at Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center in Coon Valley. While the Goulees in the Coulees family Halloween events for Thursday and Friday night have sold out, there are still tickets for the 21-and-over event Saturday night. The second year of Ghosts and Toasts will...
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
wizmnews.com
Onalaska 17-year-old to be tried for knife attack on 15-year-old girl in her bedroom
A 17-year-old from Onalaska pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to kill a 15-year-old girl. Austin Bailey will be scheduled for trial in La Crosse County, following his arraignment Tuesday. Bailey is accused of stabbing the girl repeatedly and choking her while she was sleeping at her home...
Flu cases on the rise in the La Crosse area
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The flu has officially made its way to our area and it has come early. Health officials at Gundersen Health System say there’s usually only one reported case during this time of year, but with the number of cases that they are seeing now, we can expect a rough and early flu season. “What we’re starting...
More time on the clock: La Crosse’s elected officials speak out against school referendum
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The election is 15 days away. On the ballot is the future of La Crosse schools. Voters will decide whether to pass the roughly $195 million referendum to consolidate its high schools into a new building. Some La Crosse City Council and County board members are speaking out against the referendum. The La Crosse referendum has...
wizmnews.com
Rattanasack still lining up witnesses for possible trial in 3 local murders
More than a year after three men were shot to death outside a La Crosse County quarry, one suspect in the murders is still working on his defense before a trial date can be set. During a court hearing on Monday, an attorney for Khamthaneth Rattanasack said a second expert...
WEAU-TV 13
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Village of Pigeon Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after deputies said they received a report a concrete wall had collapsed at the Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls off of Highway 53. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report that...
Onalaska teen charged with attempted intentional homicide headed to trial
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Onalaska teenager charged with attempted homicide and armed burglary is headed to trial. 17-year-old Austin Bailey is accused of breaking into a 15-year-old girl’s home and trying to strangle her while she was asleep. According to the criminal complaint, the victim woke up when Bailey tried to stab her. He ran from the scene. When...
wiproud.com
Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
wizmnews.com
State Treasurer Godlewski, Sen. Pfaff in La Crosse as early voting starts in Wisconsin
Early voting has begun in Wisconsin for the November 8th election. Democrats spread out around the state on Tuesday, to make citizens aware of the process for casting a vote before Election Day. In La Crosse, Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski joined U.S. House candidate, state Sen. Brad Pfaff at...
Comments / 0