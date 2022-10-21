A year after storm ended Rotary Lights, La Crosse nonprofit promotes increased food drive, changes traffic pattern into park

A single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the town of Forest, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears. Jesse William Sherer, 26, of Norwalk was operating a mid-sized SUV northbound on County Highway V, north of Mount Tabor, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and guardrail end. The vehicle also struck a fence and several gravestone markers at the Mount Tabor Cemetery.

