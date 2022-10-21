Expanded Legal Capabilities for Lebanon and Surrounding Middle Tennessee Counties. Lebanon – Hagar and Phillips, Attorneys at Law, LLC, a practice built on partnership and representing a wide variety of clients, from individuals to corporations throughout Wilson County and surrounding counties, is pleased to announce the addition of two new attorneys. The firm will now include four attorneys: Tiffany Hagar, Eric Phillips, David Brust, and Isaac Wilson.

