Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center Invests $30 Million to Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs

NASHVILLE — TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is continuing to invest in the increased healthcare needs of South Nashville and surrounding communities with enhanced services and a steadfast commitment to providing excellent patient care. In the last year, the hospital launched or completed projects exceeding $30 million to expand access and improve patient care.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lindsey Cox Named to Board of Directors at Cumberland Emerging Technologies

NASHVILLE – Cumberland Emerging Technologies, Inc. (CET) announced today the addition of Lindsey Cox to its board of directors. CET works to develop innovative new biomedical products emerging from university-based research, and also manages Nashville’s Life Sciences Center – which supports a growing number of biomedical startups and successful graduates.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hagar & Phillips Attorneys at Law, Welcome Two Attorneys to the Firm and Expand Areas of Practice

Expanded Legal Capabilities for Lebanon and Surrounding Middle Tennessee Counties. Lebanon – Hagar and Phillips, Attorneys at Law, LLC, a practice built on partnership and representing a wide variety of clients, from individuals to corporations throughout Wilson County and surrounding counties, is pleased to announce the addition of two new attorneys. The firm will now include four attorneys: Tiffany Hagar, Eric Phillips, David Brust, and Isaac Wilson.
LEBANON, TN

