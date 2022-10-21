Justin Timberlake Posts Sweet Anniversary Tribute To Jessica Biel, Including A Video Of The Two Eating Spaghetti Ala Lady And The Tramp

Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
msn.com
Ellen star Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Sophia Grace is five months pregnant. The 19-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age of eight alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend but wanted to wait until everything was "fine" until she made the announcement.
msn.com
Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for a new baby room. The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Sam Cusick, she exclusively shared with E! News. "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal," Lindsay told E! News. "It's just kind of crazy, but...
msn.com
Ellen's Rosie McClelland 'burst into tears' when she learned her cousin Sophia Grace was pregnant
Rosie McClelland "burst into tears" when she learned her cousin Sophia Grace was pregnant. The 16-year-old star - who shot to fame on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' at the age five alongside Sophia Grace, 19, when the TV host spotted them singing Nicki Minaj hit 'Super Bass' on YouTube and invited them to become regular cast members - and explained she was "super happy" when her cousin revealed she was expecting a baby with her mystery boyfriend.
msn.com
'AGT' Season 10 Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44: An 'Unimaginable' Loss
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. In the caption, the reality TV personality’s loved ones added, “Please keep our family and friends in your prayers. More info forthcoming… #RIPZuriCraig.”. A cause of death was not...
msn.com
Travis Scott denies cheating on Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott has hit back at "weird" speculation suggesting he recently cheated on Kylie Jenner. Last week, model Rojean Kar took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the rapper on the set of a video shoot and claimed she had been invited there. A short time later,...
msn.com
Kanye West dropped by talent agency CAA after antisemitic comments; Kim Kardashian condemns tirade
The fallout from recent antisemitic remarks by Kanye West continued on Monday, including the rapper being dropped by his talent agency, a production company ending plans for a documentary about him, and a statement of condemnation by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. ABC News confirmed that the Hollywood talent agency...
