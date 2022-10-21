ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Comments / 109

Brenda B.
6d ago

this is why they don't release any information about the vehicle. They need to make sure it's not connected to any missing persons cases and that there really isn't a body in it. Families should find out from police not the news.

Reply(5)
63
XAIVIER84 _____
6d ago

Probably related to the people in cement barrels found in lake Mead. unused full bags of concrete found in car. they tried to bury evidence and succeeded until now.

Reply
12
Ms.Cupcake
6d ago

Not Jimmy Hoffa! He was more than likely cremated since mobsters had ties in crematoriums. Heck, they had a piece of every business you can think of in the US & beyond. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy