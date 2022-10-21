Read full article on original website
Brenda B.
6d ago
this is why they don't release any information about the vehicle. They need to make sure it's not connected to any missing persons cases and that there really isn't a body in it. Families should find out from police not the news.
XAIVIER84 _____
6d ago
Probably related to the people in cement barrels found in lake Mead. unused full bags of concrete found in car. they tried to bury evidence and succeeded until now.
Ms.Cupcake
6d ago
Not Jimmy Hoffa! He was more than likely cremated since mobsters had ties in crematoriums. Heck, they had a piece of every business you can think of in the US & beyond. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.
