kanye's right Biden is a racist like a wolf in sheep's clothing. I'm not a big trump fan but if any of you out there think Bidens administration is doing right for the taxpayers of America your just plain delusional and out of touch with reality
Kayne is so much more of a success story then the moron living in the Whitehouse. Ones a self made man the other has leeched off the taxpayers his whole life. I don't even care for Kaynes music or fashion. I respect him for his fortitude to succeed.Both of these men have mental disabilities, basically proves that anyone can make it here if you just have ambition.
WHY is it so great to be against everything cause your life didnt go the way one wishes or dreams about. Its a Shame to bring children in the world and give them the same outlook. Being kind brings peace. Who doesnt want that? WTF.
