UIC holds its postseason fate in its own hands, and can clinch a top-four seed with a result against Southern Illinois in the regular season finale at Flames Field Sunday. Currently alone in fourth place, the Flames would be the last team to receive a first-round bye, and host a quarterfinal match, in the Missouri Valley tournament. Teams seeded fifth through eighth will play in the first round, with the winners facing the rested #3 and #4 seeds. The Flames cannot finish higher than third, nor lower than fifth, but the slim margin that separates the seed lines will make Sunday's match a high-stakes one.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO