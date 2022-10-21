ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Flames Top Salukis, Earn Tournament Bye

UIC knocked off Southern Illinois, 1-0, in the regular season finale, to earn a first-round bye and the right to host a quarterfinal match in the Missouri Valley tournament. For large stretches, the match was evenly played, befitting two teams that finished in the top four of the final Valley standings. A Megan Bowman penalty kick in the final 30 seconds of the first half was the only tally. SIU doubled their shot output from the first half to the second, but UIC's defense was sharp, as was keeper Lauren Keiser.
Flames Round Out Fall Slate at Braun Intercollegiate

CHICAGO – The UIC women's golf team rounds out its fall season Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24 and 25, at the Braun Intercollegiate. Evansville will serve as the tournament hosts, with the event to be played at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville, Indiana. UIC is one of 11...
Offensive Onslaught Keys 6-2 Win Over Bradley

UIC unleashed an offensive barrage against Bradley, running away with a 6-2 win on Sunday afternoon. The Flames unleashed 40 shots, and had 19 corner kicks, and scored all their goals in the last 30 minutes after going down 2-0 before halftime. "I was impressed with how much of the...
Home Finale Carries Huge Postseason Implications

UIC holds its postseason fate in its own hands, and can clinch a top-four seed with a result against Southern Illinois in the regular season finale at Flames Field Sunday. Currently alone in fourth place, the Flames would be the last team to receive a first-round bye, and host a quarterfinal match, in the Missouri Valley tournament. Teams seeded fifth through eighth will play in the first round, with the winners facing the rested #3 and #4 seeds. The Flames cannot finish higher than third, nor lower than fifth, but the slim margin that separates the seed lines will make Sunday's match a high-stakes one.
Doubles Team Makes Deep Run at ITA Regionals

With two players in the singles main draw, and a doubles team in the final 16, UIC was well represented at the ITA Midwest Regionals this weekend. Ana Jover won two matches in the singles qualifying draw. She topped Northern Illinois in the first round, and cruised past Bowling Green in the second round, 6-2, 6-1. That qualified her for the main singles draw, where Agnes Gustafsson was also entered as a pre-qualifier.
